Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 9, 2023

NDP 2023: RSAF puts on thrilling show, as President Halimah reviews guard of honour

Three fighter aircraft performed a Cross Turn and Vertical Climb manoeuvre, a move never seen before at the NDP.

NDP 2023: Total Defence parade a reminder that efforts are collective

The six pillars of Total Defence are military, civil, economic, social, digital and psychological defence.

In Pictures: Key moments of NDP 2023

The visual spectacle included the Red Lions performing a free fall, landing safely to cheers from the crowd. 

Sea of red fills up Merlion Park, Marina Barrage to catch a glimpse of NDP festivities

Others made a beeline for The Promontory, or chose to picnic at Bay East Garden as they waited for the sun to go down.

2 RSAF F-16s scrambled after Malaysian chopper flies over waters near Changi Airport

Operations at Changi Airport were affected between 12.50pm and 1.28pm as a result, with nine arrival flights and 11 outbound aircraft delayed.

SDP conducts walkabouts on National Day, preparing for next GE

Party members, volunteers met, gave flags to residents in constituencies SDP had previously contested.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia

He will travel to the three countries from Thursday to Sunday.

No Signboard suspends CEO Sam Lim amid price rigging charges; seeks to block EGM

Non-executive director Lim Teck-Ean will be re-designated as an executive director and made interim CEO.

WeWork warns it might go out of business in stunning fall

The company is bleeding cash, and customers of its office rentals are cancelling memberships in droves.

Interactive: Celebrate Singapore in all its colours

Discover the colour palettes of Singapore’s neighbourhoods by exploring 10,000 hues extracted from photos taken across the island.

