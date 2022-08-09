Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Aug 9.
NDP 2022: A night of celebration at Singapore's first full parade since pandemic
25,000 people gathered at the Marina Bay floating platform to mark Singapore's 57th birthday.
Organisations, Singaporeans mark National Day with TikTok, YouTube videos
A video featuring prison officers belting out classic tunes is one of many that have been uploaded.
Red Lions parachutist in stable condition after landing badly at NDP 2022
Preserving sovereignty in the information age
Like many other countries around the world, S'pore has moved to tackle threats to sovereignty coming from cyberspace.
China continues military drills around Taiwan on Tuesday; island holds its own exercises
Zawahiri's killing confirms Biden's 'over the horizon' counter-terrorism strategy
However, it does not mean the end of Al-Qaeda as well as its local offshoots around the world.
Sweat it out during your staycation
Hotels are offering more fitness experiences as interest in health and well-being increases.
askST Jobs: My colleagues invited me for drinks after work. What conversation topics are appropriate?
In this series, manpower correspondent Calvin Yang offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career.
What to say - and not to say - to someone with a suspected eating disorder
Parents, in particular, should be mindful of how they talk about physical appearance in front of their children, says a senior psychologist.
Blackpink's world tour will include a Singapore concert on May 13 next year
The top K-pop girl band will kick off their Born Pink world tour in October in Seoul.