Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 8, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Proposed anti-discrimination law sends clear signal in foggy world of workplace biases: Observers

Workplace biases are hard to pin down, but the new law spells out that it won't be tolerated, say observers.

READ MORE HERE

July hottest month on record: EU climate observatory

July 2023 was 0.33 deg C higher than the record set in July 2019.

READ MORE HERE

Police investigating after graffiti found on wall of underpass outside Buona Vista MRT station

The graffiti included drawings of a syringe and a hanged man.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Malaysian arrested with more than 4.7kg of heroin at Woodlands Checkpoint

Smuggling attempt foiled by ICA officers who detected haversack in boot while checking car.

READ MORE HERE

Making Singapore a cherished home requires renewed focus on improving S’porean lives: Pritam Singh

In the Workers’ Party’s National Day message, Mr Singh noted that Singapore is experiencing a phase of deep introspection, driven partly by recent controversies.

READ MORE HERE

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta sells $3.4 million worth of shares in bank

The shares were sold a day after DBS reported a record $2.69 billion in second-quarter net profit.

READ MORE HERE

Fun and easy exercises: Uniquely Singapore workouts over the years

They include the 30-year-old Great Singapore Workout and dance fitness videos set to the National Day Parade theme song.

READ MORE HERE

China’s betting big on e-sports but its tight grip on youth gaming could thwart its ambitions

Local governments have unveiled plans to develop the industry worth $2.3 billion globally.

READ MORE HERE

Business council chief bullish on Asean: US companies have ‘heck of a lot at stake’ there

US firms have invested more in Asean than they have in China, India, Japan, and South Korea combined.

READ MORE HERE

Seeking love, with help from Seoul city government

A growing number of South Korea cities are sponsoring blind-dating events to prod singles onto a track for marriage and family.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top