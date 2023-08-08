Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 8, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Proposed anti-discrimination law sends clear signal in foggy world of workplace biases: Observers
Workplace biases are hard to pin down, but the new law spells out that it won't be tolerated, say observers.
July hottest month on record: EU climate observatory
Police investigating after graffiti found on wall of underpass outside Buona Vista MRT station
Malaysian arrested with more than 4.7kg of heroin at Woodlands Checkpoint
Smuggling attempt foiled by ICA officers who detected haversack in boot while checking car.
Making Singapore a cherished home requires renewed focus on improving S’porean lives: Pritam Singh
In the Workers’ Party’s National Day message, Mr Singh noted that Singapore is experiencing a phase of deep introspection, driven partly by recent controversies.
DBS CEO Piyush Gupta sells $3.4 million worth of shares in bank
The shares were sold a day after DBS reported a record $2.69 billion in second-quarter net profit.
Fun and easy exercises: Uniquely Singapore workouts over the years
They include the 30-year-old Great Singapore Workout and dance fitness videos set to the National Day Parade theme song.
China’s betting big on e-sports but its tight grip on youth gaming could thwart its ambitions
Local governments have unveiled plans to develop the industry worth $2.3 billion globally.
Business council chief bullish on Asean: US companies have ‘heck of a lot at stake’ there
US firms have invested more in Asean than they have in China, India, Japan, and South Korea combined.
Seeking love, with help from Seoul city government
A growing number of South Korea cities are sponsoring blind-dating events to prod singles onto a track for marriage and family.