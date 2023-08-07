Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 7, 2023

SIA to step up flights to key markets from March 2024 amid strong demand

The national carrier will also be raising capacity by using larger jets on some routes.

READ MORE HERE

Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng steps down from NTUC Enterprise and its social enterprises

Ms Adeline Sum, the current deputy CEO, will be appointed to replace him with effect from Oct 1.

READ MORE HERE

2024 school year to begin from Jan 2, with staggered starts for primary schools, kindergartens

It is to help ease younger pupils into their new school environment on their first day of school.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: Celebrate Singapore in all its colours

Discover the colour palettes of Singapore’s neighbourhoods by exploring 10,000 hues extracted from photos taken across the island.

READ MORE HERE

Tharman submits presidential election eligibility forms

The former senior minister officially launched his bid for the presidency, themed “Respect for All”, in July.

READ MORE HERE

Focus on how to grow S’pore and strengthen harmony: President Halimah’s last National Day message

She highlighted economic resilience, harmony and Forward Singapore in her message.

READ MORE HERE

More patients to receive hospital-type care at home under virtual ward pilot

All public hospitals, except the Institute of Mental Health, can offer such care to suitable patients.

READ MORE HERE

3 months’ jail for man who kicked woman in racially charged attack

He was earlier convicted of one count each of assault and wounding another person’s racial feelings.

READ MORE HERE

‘Should we start running?’: Mysterious black smoke ring spotted in Sentosa sky

Similar smoke rings were reportedly spotted in Sentosa in 2022 and 2017.

READ MORE HERE

askST Jobs: Desired job offer not coming? It may be time to lower expectations

Several fruitless interviews spanning months is a sign to adjust your expectations.

READ MORE HERE

