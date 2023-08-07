Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 7, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIA to step up flights to key markets from March 2024 amid strong demand
The national carrier will also be raising capacity by using larger jets on some routes.
Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng steps down from NTUC Enterprise and its social enterprises
Ms Adeline Sum, the current deputy CEO, will be appointed to replace him with effect from Oct 1.
2024 school year to begin from Jan 2, with staggered starts for primary schools, kindergartens
It is to help ease younger pupils into their new school environment on their first day of school.
Interactive: Celebrate Singapore in all its colours
Discover the colour palettes of Singapore’s neighbourhoods by exploring 10,000 hues extracted from photos taken across the island.
Tharman submits presidential election eligibility forms
The former senior minister officially launched his bid for the presidency, themed “Respect for All”, in July.
Focus on how to grow S’pore and strengthen harmony: President Halimah’s last National Day message
More patients to receive hospital-type care at home under virtual ward pilot
All public hospitals, except the Institute of Mental Health, can offer such care to suitable patients.
3 months’ jail for man who kicked woman in racially charged attack
He was earlier convicted of one count each of assault and wounding another person’s racial feelings.