Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Aug 7.
Ang Mo Kio Sers residents now given option of applying for BTO flat in same estate under priority scheme
In a letter to Ang Mo Kio Sers residents on Aug 5, HDB said some had expressed interest in applying for the BTO exercise.
S'pore studying South Korean murders and other cases solved by DNA to improve crime solving here
The case of a serial killer in South Korea earned even bigger notoriety when a man was eventually proven innocent through DNA tests.
Taiwan says flights through its airspace resuming after Chinese military drills end
Some 10 warships each from China and Taiwan sailed at close quarters in the Taiwan Strait.
Smart way to keep your lifestyle after retirement
Time to take more flexible approach to sick leave
Trust between bosses and staff is needed for an honour-based sick leave to cover all illnesses, says the writer.
From Singa to Sharity: Celebrating Singapore's mascots
Heartwarming homecoming for patriotic stars
These Singaporean celebrities who have been based overseas – some for decades – are back in town to fly the flag high.
Food from well-known hawkers selling at 7-Eleven
Ready-to-eat dishes such as ban mian, bak chor mee, chwee kueh and satay beehoon are available at its outlets.
I caught Covid-19 when it was no longer fashionable and sympathy was in short supply
As 60 per cent of Singaporeans know by now, the virus is no fun, says writer John Lui.
Badminton: No need to press the panic button over Loh Kean Yew's form
The Singapore Badminton Association coaching team is working on taking the world champion to a higher level ahead of the 2024 Olympics.