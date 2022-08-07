Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 7

Updated
Published
19 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Aug 7.

Ang Mo Kio Sers residents now given option of applying for BTO flat in same estate under priority scheme

In a letter to Ang Mo Kio Sers residents on Aug 5, HDB said some had expressed interest in applying for the BTO exercise.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore studying South Korean murders and other cases solved by DNA to improve crime solving here

The case of a serial killer in South Korea earned even bigger notoriety when a man was eventually proven innocent through DNA tests.

READ MORE HERE

Taiwan says flights through its airspace resuming after Chinese military drills end

Some 10 warships each from China and Taiwan sailed at close quarters in the Taiwan Strait.

READ MORE HERE

Smart way to keep your lifestyle after retirement

Here are some of the ways to build up a passive income portfolio.

READ MORE HERE

Time to take more flexible approach to sick leave

Trust between bosses and staff is needed for an honour-based sick leave to cover all illnesses, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

From Singa to Sharity: Celebrating Singapore's mascots

These are 10 household names Singaporeans have grown up with.

READ MORE HERE

Heartwarming homecoming for patriotic stars

These Singaporean celebrities who have been based overseas – some for decades – are back in town to fly the flag high.

READ MORE HERE

Food from well-known hawkers selling at 7-Eleven

Ready-to-eat dishes such as ban mian, bak chor mee, chwee kueh and satay beehoon are available at its outlets.

READ MORE HERE

I caught Covid-19 when it was no longer fashionable and sympathy was in short supply

As 60 per cent of Singaporeans know by now, the virus is no fun, says writer John Lui.

READ MORE HERE

Badminton: No need to press the panic button over Loh Kean Yew's form

The Singapore Badminton Association coaching team is working on taking the world champion to a higher level ahead of the 2024 Olympics.

READ MORE HERE

