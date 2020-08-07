Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Aug 7.
Trump's orders to ban TikTok, WeChat a 'naked hegemonic act', says Beijing
While Beijing "firmly opposed" the latest moves, China's foreign ministry spokesman stopped short of spelling out what countermeasures the country would take.
Malaysia's ex-finance minister Lim Guan Eng charged with corruption over RM6.3b Penang undersea tunnel project
He is scheduled to be charged with further offences at a Penang sessions court next Monday and Tuesday.
242 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and six imported
The imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.
More celebration of home in online NDP posts this year, study finds
"It seems there is a shift from the need for spectacle to the celebration of common humanity this year," said an anthropologist.
Malaysia's Dr Mahathir announces new 'independent' Malay party
Dr Mahathir will be the chairman of the new party while his son, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, is expected to be its president.
New box shields protect healthcare staff performing aerosol-generating procedures on Covid-19 patients
One innovation is a shield which can be dismantled into four pieces and fitted to ICU beds.
Actor-singer Aliff Aziz pleads guilty to theft and behaving in disorderly manner in public
In need of cash, he opened an Indonesian actress’s handbag in her hotel room while she was resting to steal $300 and one million rupiah (S$94) in cash from her.
President Halimah says in National Day message she is heartened by Singaporeans helping one another
Madam Halimah also thanked front-line workers for helping to stabilise the Covid-19 situation in Singapore.
Firms urged not to erode proportion of local staff when retrenching: SBF
However, this has to be done in a fair and transparent manner, stressed the Singapore Business Federation in an advisory.
Canada's last fully intact Arctic ice shelf collapses as temperatures soar
The Milne Ice Shelf shrank by about 80 sq km in just 2 days at the end of July.