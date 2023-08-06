Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 6, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Young people among scam victims seeking counselling after falling for ruses
They feel shame, which leads to low self-esteem, isolating behaviours and helplessness, said an expert.
MOM says ‘CPF Top up Scheme offer’ is a scam
The fraudulent WhatsApp message claims those who submit personal information via the link provided will receive additional CPF contributions.
China blocked, water-cannoned supply boat in South China Sea: Philippines
Sombre mood among winter sports community as the JCube rink shuts down
Since it opened its doors in 2012, the only Olympic-sized rink in the country has become a second home for those in the fraternity.
Career coaches help ex-offenders stay in their jobs for the long haul
Though 94% of inmates who received job assistance from Yellow Ribbon Singapore in 2021 secured work, only 66% kept the same job after half a year.
Reflections on scandals and a strange season in Singapore
It has been a season of scandals. But Singaporeans have much to be hopeful for, says the writer.
Man finds cockroach in Pepper Lunch meal ordered online
S’porean conservationist wins prestigious award for migratory bird conservation
How a free fitness tracker widened my world
From K-pop dance to petition letters, using the Healthy 365 app has offered a closer look at life among Singaporeans, says the writer.
K-drama actors Woo Do-hwan and Jung Hae-in to meet fans in Singapore
Both actors have shows on Netflix: Woo in action drama Bloodhounds, and Jung in D.P., where he plays a military policeman.