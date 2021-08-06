Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 6

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Aug 6.
S'pore to allow dining in from Aug 10, group size cap eased to 5 for those fully vaccinated
They can also take part in other higher-risk activities.
Up to half of employees can return to their workplace from Aug 19: MOH
Working from home has been the nation's default since May 14, following a spike in Covid-19 community cases then.
Work pass holders, dependants from higher-risk places can enter S'pore from Aug 10 if fully vaccinated
The Ministry of Manpower will resume issuing entry approvals for this group.
Dine in to resume, more can work from office: All about Singapore's 2-step easing of Covid-19 rules
Here's what you need to know about the measures which take place from Aug 10 and Aug 19.
93 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 29 unlinked; 4 imported cases
One new case is a senior above 70 who is unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness.
Luxury car distributor EuroSports Global CEO Melvin Goh under probe by CAD, cellphone retained
He has also surrendered his passport to the Commercial Affairs Department.
31 MPs from Umno-led BN reiterate support for Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin
Umno, which has 38 of the 42 MPs in BN, had on Tuesday withdrawn its support.
How to throw a red and white National Day party at home
It has to be a muted affair, but you can still throw a jolly party within breaking Covid-19 restrictions.
Olympics: PM Lee thanks Team Singapore for flying nation's flag high in Tokyo
He encouraged the contingent to learn from the experience and strive to improve.
Foreign worker died from electric shock while stealing cables: Coroner
The 27-year-old was trying to cut a live wire at the Police National Service Department in October last year.