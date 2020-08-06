Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 6

Bilateral arrangement travellers can tap subsidies, insurance for Covid-19 treatment
Permitted travel arrangements include the bilateral arrangements with Malaysia and China, and any that may be implemented in future.
Majority of foreign workers back to work by end-August but Covid-19 cases to fluctuate in next two weeks
This means that many construction activities and projects should be able to resume soon, said Minister Lawrence Wong.
NDP 2020: Fireworks displays at 10 different locations across Singapore
The displays will last for around five minutes and take place in areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Tampines and Woodlands
Singapore likely to rebound from recession, achieve 7% GDP growth in 2021: Report
Singapore's recovery will start to take shape in the second half of 2020, aided by the manufacturing and financial services sectors, said an economist.
301 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 4 in community and 4 imported
Three Singaporeans or permanent residents were among the community cases.
Retrenched RWS workers were mostly foreigners, says MOM
Before the retrenchment, Singaporeans formed about 66 per cent of the working staff. After the lay offs, the proportion increased to 75 per cent.
Potential Covid-19 drug developed by Singapore-based firm to start final trial in a few weeks
The monoclonal antibody - or immune system protein known as TY027 - will be tested on 500 recently diagnosed Covid-19 patients.
Pompeo shrugs off China's objections over Taiwan visit, unveils new actions against Chinese apps and data access
He announced five measures in the form of a "Clean Network" programme that is designed to reduce China's access to US data.
HDB resale volume in July highest in two years
Despite the bleak economic outlook, the HDB resale market will likely weather the pandemic, said property analysts.
Trio allegedly linked to 4-year-old girl's murder will be in remand for another week
The girl's mother and a man are accused of killing her. They allegedly worked with a second woman to get rid of her body.
Woman caused a fire after finding out her husband wanted a divorce
The fire, which started from a lit cigarette, also caused residents of 20 units at the Bedok North block to evacuate.