Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Aug 5.
Pelosi says US will ‘not allow’ China to isolate Taiwan
Now in Tokyo on the final leg of her Asian tour, Mrs Pelosi argued that US politicians should be able to travel to Taiwan freely.
Complex fallout from Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit, say observers
Chinese drills around Taiwan may signal more to come: Experts
There were concerns that any miscalculation could quickly escalate, and that the operations could forever change the dynamics in the area.
Scoot cancels Taipei flights due to airspace restrictions around Taiwan
Taiwan's EVA Air and China Airlines flights took off from Singapore to Taipei as scheduled on Friday.
Vaccinated people who were infected this year less likely to have long Covid
A new study published in The Lancet suggests that 1 in 8 adults with Covid-19 may experience long Covid.
Limited progress in Myanmar peace plan leaves Asean ministers 'deeply disappointed'
A joint communique proposes that Asean assesses the Five-Point Consensus further at its November summit.
Carnivals, concerts, and Red Lions: How to celebrate National Day this weekend
Check out performances by getai veteran Liu Ling Ling and singer Taufik Batisah, carnival rides, and more.
Two killed in lorry accident in Old Jurong Road; driver arrested for drink driving: Police
Thai police say 13 people killed, 40 injured in night club fire
Video footage showed desperate revellers fleeing the club screaming, their clothes ablaze.