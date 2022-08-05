Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 5

Updated
Published
57 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Aug 5.

 

Pelosi says US will ‘not allow’ China to isolate Taiwan

Now in Tokyo on the final leg of her Asian tour, Mrs Pelosi argued that US politicians should be able to travel to Taiwan freely.

READ MORE HERE

Complex fallout from Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit, say observers

The trip has left mixed opinions in the region.

READ MORE HERE

Chinese drills around Taiwan may signal more to come: Experts

There were concerns that any miscalculation could quickly escalate, and that the operations could forever change the dynamics in the area.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Scoot cancels Taipei flights due to airspace restrictions around Taiwan

Taiwan's EVA Air and China Airlines flights took off from Singapore to Taipei as scheduled on Friday.

READ MORE HERE

Vaccinated people who were infected this year less likely to have long Covid

A new study published in The Lancet suggests that 1 in 8 adults with Covid-19 may experience long Covid.

READ MORE HERE

Limited progress in Myanmar peace plan leaves Asean ministers 'deeply disappointed'

A joint communique proposes that Asean assesses the Five-Point Consensus further at its November summit.

READ MORE HERE

Carnivals, concerts, and Red Lions: How to celebrate National Day this weekend

Check out performances by getai veteran Liu Ling Ling and singer Taufik Batisah, carnival rides, and more.

READ MORE HERE

Two killed in lorry accident in Old Jurong Road; driver arrested for drink driving: Police

The vehicle is believed to have crashed into a tree.

READ MORE HERE

Thai police say 13 people killed, 40 injured in night club fire

Video footage showed desperate revellers fleeing the club screaming, their clothes ablaze.

READ MORE HERE

YouTuber Dee Kosh jailed 32 weeks for sexual offences against young people

The 33-year-old will begin serving his sentence on Friday.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top