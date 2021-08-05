Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Aug 5.
Over 38,400 tenants and owner-occupiers to get direct rental payout from Friday
The financial aid to tide them over the latest tightened Covid-19 safety measures comes two weeks ahead of schedule.
Time for Singapore to firm up Covid-19 exit strategy: Experts
The number of people stepping up to be vaccinated has tailed off, with only about 8,000 daily going for their first dose.
96 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, 38 unlinked
Two of the locally transmitted cases are seniors above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness.
One staff and two students dismissed between Jan and June for sexual misconduct: NUS report
There were eight other cases of sexual misconduct involving students.
New daily high of 20,596 Covid-19 cases brings Malaysia's total to 1,203,706
This is the first time the daily caseload has breached the 20,000 mark.
Over 90 hotels in S'pore have served as quarantine or stay-home notice facilities
Since March last year, they have - at some point - been activated based on current needs.
Briton caught on video not wearing mask claims to be 'sovereign', says charges do not apply to him
Benjamin Glynn, 40, is now in remand at IMH for psychiatric observation.
Chong Pang Market reopens to unusually thin crowds, Haig Road market delays reopening
"Big market also dying. What to do?" said a fishmonger at Chong Pang, lamenting the lack of customers.
HDB resale prices rise for 13th straight month in July, though growth pace slows
Compared with June, more flats changed hands despite tightened Covid-19 measures in the second half of July.
Hawkers and cleaners among Covid-19 front-line workers featured in SingPost's National Day stamps
Valued between 30 cents and $1.40 each, they will be on sale from Aug 6 at all post offices.