Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Aug 5.

908 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 4 in community and 4 imported

The vast majority are dormitory residents who were tested during their isolation or quarantine period, even though they are asymptomatic.

Beirut blast: Rescuers look for survivors after 100 killed, thousands injured; toll expected to rise

The blast at port warehouses storing highly explosive material was the most powerful in years in Beirut, a city already reeling from an economic crisis and a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Singapore retail sales ease slump in June with slower 27.8% fall on phased reopening of shops, F&B dine-in

The worst may be over for Singapore retail sales, with the reopening of shops and resumption of dining in for food and beverage outlets in June after the end of the circuit breaker period.

CDP among 3 organisations fined $47,000 in total for not securing personal data

The Central Depository mailed dividend cheques to outdated addresses, putting more than 200 account holders at risk of having their personal data disclosed.

Indonesian tycoon faces 112 charges of alleged false trading, market rigging of KS Energy shares

Kris Taenar Wiluan, 71, is out on court bail of $250,000.

Australia suffers record coronavirus deaths, triggering tighter curbs

Victoria state also reported a record rise of 725 new Covid-19 cases despite having reimposed a lockdown on Melbourne, the state capital, four weeks ago.

Jail, caning for man who sexually assaulted unconscious woman as another man was allegedly raping her

On Wednesday, one of her assailants, Tay Boon Huat, 28, was sentenced to 10 years and three months' jail and five strokes of the cane.

Charles Yeo becomes Reform Party chairman, party to conduct GE2020 post-mortem

Criminal defence lawyer Charles Yeo will replace Andy Zhu as part of the party's renewal following the recent general election.

Competition watchdog ceases probe into online food delivery and virtual kitchen sectors

The probe was prompted by a shared kitchen operator's complaint that it had been shut out by Deliveroo and GrabFood.

Made in Singapore: Celebrate National Day with home-grown music

With National Day around the corner, there is no better time to celebrate made-in-Singapore music.

