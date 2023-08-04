Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 4, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter. 

S’pore’s proposed workplace fairness law sets out what discrimination is, what employers should do

The legislation will prohibit retaliation against staff – such as dismissals, salary deductions, or harassment – who report workplace discrimination.

READ MORE HERE

‘Too old for the job’: Is this workplace discrimination under S’pore’s proposed law?

Making an adverse employment decision because of traits such as age and race can be seen as unfair.

READ MORE HERE

Most MPs and the Speaker of Parliament can be privately investigated without prior approval

Approval is needed for the private investigation of the president, prime minister, a minister or minister of state.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Aviation sector to fill over 4,300 jobs in coming year; workforce at 95% of pre-Covid-19 levels

The jobs on offer include positions for pilots, cabin crew, engineers and technicians.

READ MORE HERE

5 firms, combined average of $507m shareholder equity: George Goh confident he meets presidency criteria

Mr Goh submitted his application for a certificate of eligibility to contest the upcoming presidential election on Friday.

READ MORE HERE

New manufacturing facility, task force set up as S'pore ups game in cell and gene therapy

The scale of the facility could also result in the cost of such treatments coming down.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-remisier who allegedly misappropriated over $13m extradited to Singapore and charged

She had allegedly misappropriated the money entrusted to her by 15 victims, among other offences.

READ MORE HERE

TOC editor does not have to serve more jail time for defaming Cabinet members: High Court

An unusual situation arose because Xu chose to serve the jail term, even as he pursued an appeal.

READ MORE HERE

Selangor polls: Opposition alliance PN still swimming against tide in pursuit of Malay tsunami

Umno-led Barisan Nasional, a member of PM Anwar’s alliance, is also expected to bleed voters, as Shannon Teoh finds out. 

READ MORE HERE

The Life List: Say cheers to National Day with 11 cocktails inspired by Singapore Sling

The Singapore Sling is indubitably the cocktail that is most synonymous with the city-state.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top