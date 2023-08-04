Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 4, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore’s proposed workplace fairness law sets out what discrimination is, what employers should do
The legislation will prohibit retaliation against staff – such as dismissals, salary deductions, or harassment – who report workplace discrimination.
‘Too old for the job’: Is this workplace discrimination under S’pore’s proposed law?
Making an adverse employment decision because of traits such as age and race can be seen as unfair.
Most MPs and the Speaker of Parliament can be privately investigated without prior approval
Approval is needed for the private investigation of the president, prime minister, a minister or minister of state.
Aviation sector to fill over 4,300 jobs in coming year; workforce at 95% of pre-Covid-19 levels
The jobs on offer include positions for pilots, cabin crew, engineers and technicians.
5 firms, combined average of $507m shareholder equity: George Goh confident he meets presidency criteria
Mr Goh submitted his application for a certificate of eligibility to contest the upcoming presidential election on Friday.
New manufacturing facility, task force set up as S'pore ups game in cell and gene therapy
The scale of the facility could also result in the cost of such treatments coming down.
Ex-remisier who allegedly misappropriated over $13m extradited to Singapore and charged
She had allegedly misappropriated the money entrusted to her by 15 victims, among other offences.
TOC editor does not have to serve more jail time for defaming Cabinet members: High Court
An unusual situation arose because Xu chose to serve the jail term, even as he pursued an appeal.
Selangor polls: Opposition alliance PN still swimming against tide in pursuit of Malay tsunami
Umno-led Barisan Nasional, a member of PM Anwar’s alliance, is also expected to bleed voters, as Shannon Teoh finds out.
The Life List: Say cheers to National Day with 11 cocktails inspired by Singapore Sling
The Singapore Sling is indubitably the cocktail that is most synonymous with the city-state.