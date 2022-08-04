Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Aug 4.
China fires multiple ballistic missiles in largest-ever military drills around Taiwan
Taiwan officials said the drills violate United Nations rules and are an incursion of Taiwan’s territorial space.
Pelosi vows support to denuclearise North Korea, plans to visit Korea border
If the visit occurs, she would be the highest-level American to go to the area since former US president Donald Trump.
Malaysia to end subsidies for chicken farmers on Aug 31: Minister
HDB flat resale prices climb for 25th straight month; Queenstown resale flat sold for record price
The unit in Queenstown's SkyTerrace @ Dawson is the most expensive resale flat in history.
S'porean on trial for murder in UK knelt on wife as he smothered her, pathology report suggests
Pressure on the front of Madam Pek's shoulders caused large areas of bruising and small burst blood vessels to appear shortly before she died.
SIA among best airlines in avoiding flight cancellations, Virgin Australia the worst
Singapore Airlines scrapped just 0.1 per cent of planned services in the past three months.
How a celebrity CEO's rule of fear helped bring down hot S'pore start-up Zilingo
Its 30-year-old co-founder and CEO Ankiti Bose was fired in May amid a probe into alleged financial irregularities.
Singapore's oldest prisoner is a 90-year-old man serving a 20-year jail sentence
Scientists revive cells and organs in dead pigs, raising questions if death can be treated
Some of the ostensibly dead pigs startled scientists by making sudden head movements.
Art meets fashion: 3 S'porean creatives in the style industry
Ahead of National Day, ST meets three up-and-coming creatives on the cusp of art and fashion.