Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Aug 4.
MOH bars visits to hospital wards from Aug 5 to Aug 18; some exemptions, including for new mothers
Covid-19 clusters have emerged at Changi General Hospital and Yishun Community Hospital since Sunday.
Temasek to distribute free N95, surgical masks in end-August to stop Delta Covid-19 variant
Temasek said there was no mask distribution on Wednesday after claims surfaced online.
Malaysia PM Muhyiddin won't resign, King agrees to confidence vote in Sept when Parliament reconvenes
PM Muhyiddin insists that he continues to enjoy a parliamentary majority.
92 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 30 unlinked
One of the locally transmitted cases is a senior above 70 who is unvaccinated and at risk of serious illness.
PM to deliver televised National Day message on Aug 8
He will deliver his speech in English at 6.45pm.
O.K. Lim's daughter Lim Huey Ching charged with obstruction of justice
She's the second member of the Lim family to be charged.
Woman caught on video not wearing a mask at MBS is expected to plead guilty on Aug 12
Her application for her release from remand without conditions and the return of her passport was denied.
Covid-19 transmission via contaminated surfaces at Jurong Fishery Port possible, but may not be main route
Prof Paul Tambyah said the fishery port outbreaks are a throwback to what happened at Huanan seafood market in Wuhan.
Telegram from Tokyo: A visit to the heart and soul of the Olympics
Sports correspondent David Lee was struck by the range of sports and variety of nationalities represented at the Games.
Jail, caning for ex-SAF regular who raped friend and preyed on 10-year-old; judge highlights child's use of Tinder
He raped one friend in 2018 when she was drunk and likely passed a sexually transmitted disease to her.