Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Aug 4.

Keep to the left and stay alert: S'pore first-ever code of conduct for pedestrians kicks in

Pedestrians should also refrain from using their mobile phones while walking on such paths for their own safety.

Australia's Victoria state to deploy military, impose A$5,000 fines to enforce coronavirus isolation

The only exemption will be for urgent medical care.

295 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 2 in community and 7 imported

The two community cases comprise a Singaporean and a work pass holder.

MPs hit back at LTA over 'drastic changes' to Bukit Panjang bus services connecting residents to city

Three petitions have been put up, after operator SMRT announced changes to these services, which ply the Downtown Line MRT, on Monday.

Sengkang Town Council won't drop lawsuit against Workers' Party members: Law don

SMU law don Nicholas Liu said the "only legally safe and practical way forward" would be for SKTC to appoint an independent panel to direct the suit on its behalf.

Man who concealed heroin and Ecstasy tablets in pumpkins arrested for suspected drug trafficking

CNB officers observed the man in Clementi Avenue 5 on Monday bringing a basket of vegetables and produce up to a unit in the area.

Former NLB manager admits to graft offences involving nearly $600,000

Ivan Koh Siong Wee had obtained the monies from a director of three firms, Low Pok Woen, in exchange for advancing the latter's business interests with NLB.

Challenges against Hong Kong election delay unlikely to succeed, say observers

Mrs Carrie Lam's decision to invoke the powers under colonial-era laws to postpone the Legislative Council election by a year had drawn flak.

How TikTok's owner tried, and failed, to cross the US-China divide

With TikTok now negotiating a sale to Microsoft under intense pressure from President Donald Trump, the digital wall between China and the United States is proving to be higher than ever.

Actress Portia de Rossi speaks out as criticism of Ellen DeGeneres mounts

De Rossi, who has been married to DeGeneres for 12 years, posted an "I Stand By Ellen" hashtag on her Instagram account.

