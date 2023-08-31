Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 31, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

ELD dismisses false claims about ‘disappearing ink’ on new X-stamp for presidential election

The ink used in the X-stamp is oil-based, and is resistant to water and temperature, ELD said.

Presidential election: 6 things to know before going to the polls

Polling stations will be open for voting from 8am to 8pm.

At least $15.7 million lost to ‘fake friend’ scams this year

The scammer asks the victim for a loan, claiming that he has issues performing a banking transaction or is experiencing financial difficulties.

EV share of new car sales in S'pore crosses 20% in July, led by BYD, Tesla, BMW

German EV brands led the way with a share of 36.2 per cent, followed by Chinese and American brands.

Real-time fuel price updates now on phones with tracker Fuel Kaki added to Price Kaki app

Prices for both diesel and petrol across five major brands – Shell, Caltex, Esso, Sinopec and SPC – are listed.

More women on governing boards in S'pore, but progress slower in listed companies

Statutory boards became the first of three sectors to hit their voluntary target of 30 per cent in 2022.

Indonesian mums to reunite with biological sons after cradle-swopping case in hospital

The hospital’s negligence had led to the swopping of the babies born on the same day.

Philippines rejects new Chinese map over disputed territories in South China Sea

Manila joins Malaysia, Indonesia and India in disputing the map that was released on Aug 28.

Swiss airline crew members land themselves in trouble for taking photos on plane’s wing

Two ground crew members can also be seen posing in front of the aircraft engine.

Niche skincare is no longer the beauty world’s best-kept secret

Indie skincare brands are giving established beauty brands a run for their money.

