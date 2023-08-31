Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 31, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
ELD dismisses false claims about ‘disappearing ink’ on new X-stamp for presidential election
The ink used in the X-stamp is oil-based, and is resistant to water and temperature, ELD said.
Presidential election: 6 things to know before going to the polls
At least $15.7 million lost to ‘fake friend’ scams this year
The scammer asks the victim for a loan, claiming that he has issues performing a banking transaction or is experiencing financial difficulties.
EV share of new car sales in S'pore crosses 20% in July, led by BYD, Tesla, BMW
German EV brands led the way with a share of 36.2 per cent, followed by Chinese and American brands.
Real-time fuel price updates now on phones with tracker Fuel Kaki added to Price Kaki app
Prices for both diesel and petrol across five major brands – Shell, Caltex, Esso, Sinopec and SPC – are listed.
More women on governing boards in S'pore, but progress slower in listed companies
Statutory boards became the first of three sectors to hit their voluntary target of 30 per cent in 2022.
Indonesian mums to reunite with biological sons after cradle-swopping case in hospital
The hospital’s negligence had led to the swopping of the babies born on the same day.
Philippines rejects new Chinese map over disputed territories in South China Sea
Manila joins Malaysia, Indonesia and India in disputing the map that was released on Aug 28.