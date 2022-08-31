Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 31

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Aug 31.
Hugo Boss stands by Schooling in aftermath of drug confession
Absence from competitions could do more damage than adverse publicity from drug use, say marketing experts.
Joseph Schooling: A hero has foolishly tripped, let's pick him up
In small nations big heroes make a loud noise. It happens when they rise and also when they fall.
Swimmer Amanda Lim gets stern warning over drug use: 5 things about the former sprint queen
Japan to allow non-guided group tours and raise daily entry caps
Japan had earlier said it would scrap a requirement to show a negative Covid-19 result for vaccinated travellers.
Grab-Singtel digital bank to launch savings account offering daily interest
For a start, customers can deposit up to $5,000 and earn daily interest of 0.08% per annum.
Pofma warning issued to Truth Warriors website admin over Covid-19 false claims
Site carried 2 articles in August last year claiming vaccines are not effective in curbing Covid-19 transmission.
Security officer fined for causing Istana collision injuring MFA perm sec during Kamala Harris visit
The officer had raised the bollards along a road at the Istana without checking that no vehicle was coming through.
Gorbachev's tragedy: A flawed reformer on an impossible mission
Gorbachev had set out to revitalise the moribund Communist system and shape a new Soviet entity.
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19
Why a university of the arts now?
The new university is a major milestone and comes at a time when the arts and technology are opening up new channels of creativity.