Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 31

Updated
Published
1 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Aug 31.

Hugo Boss stands by Schooling in aftermath of drug confession

Absence from competitions could do more damage than adverse publicity from drug use, say marketing experts.

READ MORE HERE

Joseph Schooling: A hero has foolishly tripped, let's pick him up

In small nations big heroes make a loud noise. It happens when they rise and also when they fall.

READ MORE HERE

Swimmer Amanda Lim gets stern warning over drug use: 5 things about the former sprint queen

Lim was once South-east Asia's fastest woman in the pool.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Japan to allow non-guided group tours and raise daily entry caps

Japan had earlier said it would scrap a requirement to show a negative Covid-19 result for vaccinated travellers.

READ MORE HERE

Grab-Singtel digital bank to launch savings account offering daily interest

For a start, customers can deposit up to $5,000 and earn daily interest of 0.08% per annum.

READ MORE HERE

Pofma warning issued to Truth Warriors website admin over Covid-19 false claims

Site carried 2 articles in August last year claiming vaccines are not effective in curbing Covid-19 transmission.

READ MORE HERE

Security officer fined for causing Istana collision injuring MFA perm sec during Kamala Harris visit

The officer had raised the bollards along a road at the Istana without checking that no vehicle was coming through.

READ MORE HERE

Gorbachev's tragedy: A flawed reformer on an impossible mission

Gorbachev had set out to revitalise the moribund Communist system and shape a new Soviet entity.

READ MORE HERE

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

He has been admitted to the National Heart Institute for observation.

READ MORE HERE

Why a university of the arts now?

The new university is a major milestone and comes at a time when the arts and technology are opening up new channels of creativity.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top