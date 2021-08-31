Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 31

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Aug 31.

Australia to receive 500,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses in swop deal with Singapore

It will allow Australia, which is struggling to contain a Covid-19 surge, to accelerate its vaccination programme.

Covid-19 booster jabs: Some may not get same vaccine from earlier shots

More data is needed before a decision can be made on who and when should the booster shots be given, said experts.

Muslim nurses can wear tudung at work in most settings, but may not be allowed to do so if unsafe: MOH

There are also guidelines that will spell out a "risk-gradated approach", the ministry added.

156 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 79 unlinked

Among the cases are two seniors aged above 70 who are partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

River Valley High School student charged with murder has been meeting family

Arrangements were recently made for the family to meet him in person, and they have done so several times.

Singaporean terrorist condemns Taliban in video from Indonesian jail

But it's likely a bid to convince the Indonesian govt he no longer poses a threat, a security expert warns.

Singapore 2030: How the Lion City will transform in the next decade

ST takes you through some of the major projects that are set to transform Singapore in the years ahead.

Owner of Platinium Dogs Club pet hotel jailed for failing to care for dogs

Numerous dogs suffered under Liew's care and two of them died.

SMU molestation case: Man, 25, convicted of outraging woman's modesty

District Judge Sharmila Sripathy found Lee Yan Ru, now 25, guilty of one count of molestation.

Spike in sales of coconut water, as people take it after Covid-19 vaccination

But doctors say there is no evidence that drinking coconut water eases vaccination side effects such as fever.

