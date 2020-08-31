Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 31

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Aug 31.

MP calls for higher salary criteria for Employment Pass applicants in S'pore's ICT and professional services sectors

These sectors generally have more companies on the Fair Consideration Framework watch list for potentially discriminatory hiring practices, says labour MP Patrick Tay.

READ MORE HERE

Firms not allowed to practise wanton discrimination against S'pore workers: Tan See Leng

In the current difficult economic climate, it is “all the more important” that Singaporeans are given fair opportunities to find meaningful work, said Dr Tan.

READ MORE HERE

'I saw ventilation pipe swung down towards me': Nex cinemagoer initially thought loud crack was sound effect

More details have emerged of the incident in a cinema at Nex shopping mall that left two women injured when a ventilation duct fell from the ceiling.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee will take witness stand in October defamation trial against blogger Leong Sze Hian

The trial involves a Facebook post shared by Mr Leong that alleged that ex-Malaysian PM Najib Razak had signed "secret deals" with PM Lee in exchange for Singapore banks' help in laundering money from 1MDB.

READ MORE HERE

WP won't form shadow Cabinet, but will scrutinise policies in 5 key areas: Pritam Singh

Speaking for the first time as Leader of the Opposition, Mr Singh said the Workers' Party plans to scrutinise policies in areas, such as health, jobs and cost of living.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore-based BN Group's bid for Newcastle in doubt as owner Mike Ashley loses patience: Report

It is believed that the Bellagraph Nova Group, co-founded by Singaporean cousins Terence and Nelson Loh, has not increased their initial offer of S$508 million.

READ MORE HERE

41 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore

They included three community cases, all of whom are work pass holders.

READ MORE HERE

3-year-old girl in Taiwan survives wild skyride after being caught in tail of giant kite

Spectators screamed as the girl was swept more than 30m into the air as she was entangled with the kite for some 30 seconds.

READ MORE HERE

Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim and two children sued by bankrupt firm's judicial managers for US$3.5 billion

The Lims are accused of breach of fiduciary duties as directors and fraudulent trading.

READ MORE HERE

27 months' jail for woman who cheated friend of $130,000 by claiming money was for founding PM Lee Kuan Yew

The victim handed over at least $500 of his salary to Tan Hwee Ngo every month for 13 years so she could feed her gambling addiction.

READ MORE HERE