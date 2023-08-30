Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 30, 2023

Ex-Kinderland teacher accused of pouring water into kid’s mouth, forcing her to lie down

Another Kinderland teacher, also accused of abusing a child, was arrested on Tuesday.

READ MORE HERE

No campaigning or election advertising on Cooling-off, Polling days

Voters should avoid wearing clothes with images or carrying items linked to the candidates to the polling station.

READ MORE HERE

Ng Kok Song resumes walkabouts, beefs up security after heckling incident

On Tuesday night, a man had shouted profanities at Mr Ng during his walkabout at Clementi Central.

READ MORE HERE

Tharman’s son rotated within MOF to pre-empt any possible potential conflict of interest: MOF and PSC Secretariat

“There is no conflict of interest between Akilan’s current job and his father’s candidacy for presidency,” the statement said.

READ MORE HERE

Tan Kin Lian says support from opposition leaders does not politicise presidential election

He said Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Mr Tan Jee Say have given him their support in their personal capacities.

READ MORE HERE

WP says it does not endorse any presidential candidate

The elected presidency in its current form 'undermines parliamentary democracy', said the party.

READ MORE HERE

More charges in billion-dollar money laundering case; $200m in assets seized from female suspect

Cambodian national Chen Qingyuan is the first of 10 foreigners to be handed three more charges on Wednesday.

READ MORE HERE

HDB, condo rents continue to climb in July, with more units leased

Public housing rents went up by 24.1 per cent between July 2022 and July 2023 while condominium rents rose 1.1 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

Wanted: Man who chopped down tree at new Tampines BTO estate

Tampines Town Council said it is seeking residents’ assistance in identifying the man who illegally chopped down trees.

READ MORE HERE

New wave of independent bookstores offers niche appeal and fun events

Despite high rents and other challenges, three new bookshops have opened in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

