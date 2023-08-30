Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 30, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Ex-Kinderland teacher accused of pouring water into kid’s mouth, forcing her to lie down
Another Kinderland teacher, also accused of abusing a child, was arrested on Tuesday.
No campaigning or election advertising on Cooling-off, Polling days
Voters should avoid wearing clothes with images or carrying items linked to the candidates to the polling station.
Ng Kok Song resumes walkabouts, beefs up security after heckling incident
On Tuesday night, a man had shouted profanities at Mr Ng during his walkabout at Clementi Central.
Tharman’s son rotated within MOF to pre-empt any possible potential conflict of interest: MOF and PSC Secretariat
“There is no conflict of interest between Akilan’s current job and his father’s candidacy for presidency,” the statement said.
Tan Kin Lian says support from opposition leaders does not politicise presidential election
He said Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Mr Tan Jee Say have given him their support in their personal capacities.
WP says it does not endorse any presidential candidate
The elected presidency in its current form 'undermines parliamentary democracy', said the party.
More charges in billion-dollar money laundering case; $200m in assets seized from female suspect
Cambodian national Chen Qingyuan is the first of 10 foreigners to be handed three more charges on Wednesday.
HDB, condo rents continue to climb in July, with more units leased
Public housing rents went up by 24.1 per cent between July 2022 and July 2023 while condominium rents rose 1.1 per cent.
Wanted: Man who chopped down tree at new Tampines BTO estate
Tampines Town Council said it is seeking residents’ assistance in identifying the man who illegally chopped down trees.
New wave of independent bookstores offers niche appeal and fun events
Despite high rents and other challenges, three new bookshops have opened in Singapore.