Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Aug 30.

HDB launches 4,993 BTO flats, including in Bukit Merah under prime housing model

The units are spread across seven housing projects in six estates in the third sales exercise of the year.

Jurong Bird Park to close after Jan 3 to prepare for move to Mandai

Visitors will be able to join a series of tours and activities that recall the park’s almost 52-year history.

At least $781k lost in job scams since April where victims were told to rate apps

There have been at least 43 victims.

S'pore private health insurance premiums on the rise as claims and costs tick up

Higher volume of insurance claims are pushing up premiums, a trend that looks set to continue.

India's Adani becomes world's 3rd richest person with $191.8b fortune

The 60-year-old has spent the past few years expanding his coal-to-ports conglomerate.

China imposes Covid-19 lockdowns for millions around Beijing

Beijing has doubled down on the zero-Covid-19 policy ahead of the Communist Party's 20th National Congress.

Former director with HDB pleads guilty to filming nude men in changing rooms

The crimes came to light after the 61-year-old was caught trying to film an "attractive" man in a supermarket in 2020.

People who do strength training live longer - and better

A new study finds that doing both aerobic and strength workouts regularly helps with healthy ageing.

Hold onto the farewell, Serena Williams prefers to fight

Fighting is her signature and her legacy.

Why people kill

The face of Ukraine’s war criminal, aged 21, prompts a look at motivations for atrocities that even ordinary people are capable of, in certain circumstances. How to combat the killer within?

