Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Aug 30.
Drivers, administrative assistants in S'pore to get wage rise by March 2023
The Govt has accepted all the 18 recommendations by a national workgroup, which released its full report on Monday.
120 bus drivers across seven interchanges infected with Covid-19 so far: LTA
The number of clusters involving bus interchanges has grown to seven after the first two were announced on Aug 14.
147 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 52 unlinked
Of the local cases, 42 linked cases were not in quarantine when they tested positive.
Malaysia's new Cabinet ministers, deputy ministers sworn in before King
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob did not attend because he is under quarantine following close contact with a Covid-19 patient.
$168m lost to top 10 scam types in first half of 2021; overall crime up by 11.2%
Scammers have been taking advantage of the Covid-19 situation to prey on victims, the police said.
Enforcement of table clearing at coffee shops and foodcourts to start next year
At hawker centres, enforcement of the table clearing rule begins as scheduled on Sept 1.
Woman who had Covid-19 given 12 weeks' jail for exposing others to infection risk
For exposing others to risk of Covid-19 infection, offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.
S'pore to offer Covid-19 vaccines to non-resident foreign seafarers
The Sea Crew Vaccination Initiative will offer Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty or Moderna vaccines.
20 more cheating charges for businessman Ng Yu Zhi over billion-dollar Envy 'nickel trading scheme'
This takes the total number of charges against him to 51, including those for forgery and criminal breach of trust.
Just show NRIC to redeem SingapoRediscovers Vouchers at 34 CCs and RCs
It is now easier for the less tech-savvy and the elderly to redeem their vouchers.