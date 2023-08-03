Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 3, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Private rainwater harvesters, desalination plants to be taxed from early 2025
This comes as water demand is expected to almost double by 2065, led by the non-domestic sector.
Pritam revealed detail of sexual assault against Raeesah’s wishes, say former WP members
She had repeatedly asked the party’s leaders not to use the “r-word”, said two former WP members.
Asia Sentinel correction note required on website to ensure wide reach to correct falsity: Janil
The site was blocked here after it did not display the authorities’ correction notices at the top of its article and the top of its main page, as required.
S'pore's competition watchdog looking into Grab’s proposed takeover of Trans-Cab
The acquisition includes about 2,200 cabs and more than 300 private-hire vehicles that Trans-Cab owns.
Consumers who suspect mis-selling of financial products advised to lodge complaint with banks
The financial institution is required by regulation to thoroughly investigate the matter, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan.
Mum who fled S'pore with daughter, 9, before custody hearing faces arrest
This comes after the woman repeatedly flouted court orders, such as those giving the father time to spend with the child after the divorce.
DBS Q2 profit jumps 48% to record $2.69b even as it cuts loan, fee income growth forecasts
Efforts to cobble together Thai government face further delay
A parliamentary sitting to choose the premier on Friday has been delayed pending a court verdict.
Tooth gems, hair tinsels and other Gen Z beauty trends
Research shows that the generation born between 1997 and 2012 see beauty as a means to become their true selves.