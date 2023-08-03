Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 3, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Private rainwater harvesters, desalination plants to be taxed from early 2025

This comes as water demand is expected to almost double by 2065, led by the non-domestic sector.

READ MORE HERE

Pritam revealed detail of sexual assault against Raeesah’s wishes, say former WP members

She had repeatedly asked the party’s leaders not to use the “r-word”, said two former WP members.

READ MORE HERE

Asia Sentinel correction note required on website to ensure wide reach to correct falsity: Janil

The site was blocked here after it did not display the authorities’ correction notices at the top of its article and the top of its main page, as required.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

S'pore's competition watchdog looking into Grab’s proposed takeover of Trans-Cab

The acquisition includes about 2,200 cabs and more than 300 private-hire vehicles that Trans-Cab owns.

READ MORE HERE

Consumers who suspect mis-selling of financial products advised to lodge complaint with banks

The financial institution is required by regulation to thoroughly investigate the matter, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan.

READ MORE HERE

Mum who fled S'pore with daughter, 9, before custody hearing faces arrest

This comes after the woman repeatedly flouted court orders, such as those giving the father time to spend with the child after the divorce.

READ MORE HERE

DBS Q2 profit jumps 48% to record $2.69b even as it cuts loan, fee income growth forecasts

Higher interest rates continued to lift its margins despite muted loan growth.

READ MORE HERE

Efforts to cobble together Thai government face further delay

A parliamentary sitting to choose the premier on Friday has been delayed pending a court verdict.

READ MORE HERE

Tooth gems, hair tinsels and other Gen Z beauty trends

Research shows that the generation born between 1997 and 2012 see beauty as a means to become their true selves.

READ MORE HERE

Arts Picks: Free shows and trails featuring Singapore artists for National Day celebrations

These works reference icons from the Singapore Girl to the Satay Club.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top