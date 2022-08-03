Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Aug 3.
Pelosi leaves Taiwan after controversial visit, says US wants Taipei to have freedom with security
Pelosi's Taiwan visit 'dangerous and stupid', says China as it imposes sanctions, plans military drills
Live coverage: Pelosi in Taiwan
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi marks the end of her highly controversial visit to Taiwan. Here are the latest updates.
Taiwan Strait: Cross-strait clash could draw others into the fray
China has been more vocal about wanting to reunify with Taiwan, and views US interactions with the island as interfering in its internal affairs.
S’porean on trial in UK for suffocating wife with pillow: Son says dad never laid a finger on mum
Hoping to catch Covid-19 and 'get it over with'? Think again, say experts
Aside from the risk of needing to be hospitalised, it is still uncertain how long immunity conferred by infection would last.
COE premiums for large cars and Open category dip
This is the first tender exercise under a revised counting method for COEs aimed at reducing fluctuations in supply.
Warrant of arrest issued for lawyer Charles Yeo for breaching bail conditions
A screening by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority showed that he had yet to return to Singapore.