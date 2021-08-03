Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Aug 3.

Police officers to be awarded medals to commemorate 200 years of Singapore Police Force

The medal and medallion will be given out in June 2022.

READ MORE HERE

98 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 31 unlinked

This is the first time since July 18 that Singapore has reported fewer than 100 locally transmitted cases.

READ MORE HERE

Teen who suffered cardiac arrest after Covid-19 jab out of high dependency ward

The teen collapsed on July 3 shortly after a strenuous weightlifting session six days after his first jab.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Four in five tenants and workers at Jurong Fishery Port are fully vaccinated: Grace Fu

Minister Grace Fu noted that the vaccination rate at the port is high and urged all tenants and workers there to get vaccinated.

READ MORE HERE

China's Wuhan to test 'all residents' as Covid-19 returns

China reported 61 domestic cases on Tuesday as the fast-spreading Delta variant reached dozens of cities.

READ MORE HERE

Olympics: End of era for S'pore table tennis women’s team after 3-0 q-final loss to China

In Wednesday's semi-finals, China will meet Germany, while hosts Japan face Hong Kong.

READ MORE HERE

Phase 2C of Primary 1 registration opens; 12 schools have only 20 places each on offer

Schools that have only 20 places each on offer in this phase include Catholic High, Nanyang Primary and Rulang Primary.

READ MORE HERE

Age verification checks on e-commerce portals being considered for items like axes, says Desmond Tan

He said in the past three years, 131 youth under 18 have been arrested for possession of offensive weapons.

READ MORE HERE

Trial begins for two men accused of molesting male Grab driver

Goh Suet Hong and Neo Wei Meng each face one count of outrage of modesty.

READ MORE HERE

#CallMeFarmerKit: Kit Chan says she is now a 'farmer singer'

Home-grown singer Kit Chan once declared that she hopes to be someone like a farmer who "works according to the seasons" in past interviews with the media in China.

READ MORE HERE