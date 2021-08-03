Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Aug 3.
Police officers to be awarded medals to commemorate 200 years of Singapore Police Force
The medal and medallion will be given out in June 2022.
98 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 31 unlinked
This is the first time since July 18 that Singapore has reported fewer than 100 locally transmitted cases.
Teen who suffered cardiac arrest after Covid-19 jab out of high dependency ward
The teen collapsed on July 3 shortly after a strenuous weightlifting session six days after his first jab.
Four in five tenants and workers at Jurong Fishery Port are fully vaccinated: Grace Fu
Minister Grace Fu noted that the vaccination rate at the port is high and urged all tenants and workers there to get vaccinated.
China's Wuhan to test 'all residents' as Covid-19 returns
China reported 61 domestic cases on Tuesday as the fast-spreading Delta variant reached dozens of cities.
Olympics: End of era for S'pore table tennis women’s team after 3-0 q-final loss to China
In Wednesday's semi-finals, China will meet Germany, while hosts Japan face Hong Kong.
Phase 2C of Primary 1 registration opens; 12 schools have only 20 places each on offer
Schools that have only 20 places each on offer in this phase include Catholic High, Nanyang Primary and Rulang Primary.
Age verification checks on e-commerce portals being considered for items like axes, says Desmond Tan
He said in the past three years, 131 youth under 18 have been arrested for possession of offensive weapons.
Trial begins for two men accused of molesting male Grab driver
Goh Suet Hong and Neo Wei Meng each face one count of outrage of modesty.
#CallMeFarmerKit: Kit Chan says she is now a 'farmer singer'
Home-grown singer Kit Chan once declared that she hopes to be someone like a farmer who "works according to the seasons" in past interviews with the media in China.