Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 29, 2023

Golf club managers to meet over money laundering concerns amid $1 billion probe
They will address money laundering trends, exploitative tactics and risks that are specific to the golfing scene.
Condo resale prices dip for second straight month even as 4% more units sold in July
Analysts attributed the dip in private home prices to the impact of higher mortgage rates and property cooling measures.
Difficult for someone who set up the system to question the system: Ng Kok Song
“You need somebody who knows enough about the subject, but who is not biased,” he said.
Tan Kin Lian shifts strategy from walkabouts to focus on reaching residents with fliers
The aim is to reach voters who are not on social media or at the hawker centres, said a campaign manager.
Lim Tean seeks trial adjournment after discharging lawyer, says he’s busy with presidential campaign
Police arrest ex-Kinderland teacher who allegedly abused children at Woodlands pre-school
The police said officers from Jurong Police Division identified the woman and arrested her within six hours of the report.
How hospitals and others are making experiences senior-friendly in S’pore
Some organisations are prioritising care and communication with the elderly as Singapore’s population ages.
Open verdict in death of 26-day-old baby girl who was found unresponsive
The baby had been found unconscious in the cot with “no evidence of being pinned under any objects”.
Malaysians say goodbye to panda cubs Yi Yi, Sheng Yi as they return to China
Ban on abayas in French schools draws mixed reaction
In France, politicians praised the ban, but it drew criticism from groups representing five million Muslim citizens.