Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 29

S'pore to launch new work pass to attract global top talent; $30k monthly pay among criteria
4 things to know about Singapore's work pass framework enhancements
Manpower Minister Tan See Leng announced four targeted enhancements to Singapore's work pass framework.
'I didn't stop to think': Man almost lost over $1m if not for bank's anti-scam team
"The scammers had Singaporean accents. It also seemed like they were authority figures I could trust. It was all very convincing."
Does 0% sugar level mean no sugar? New nutrition labels can sieve out 'hidden sugars' in drinks
Many S'poreans not quite ready to stop wearing masks indoors
Popular Thai YouTuber flees abroad after alleged $77 million forex scam
Natthamon Khongchak, better known as Nutty the YouTuber, claimed to be a successful forex trader.
Oh, how we suck at work appraisals
S'pore exploring restricting retail access to crypto: MAS chief Ravi Menon
The regulator is looking at making it harder for the public to buy crypto, but will not ban such trading activities.
Taiwan war: No easy choices for the Philippines
Should the United States and China come to blows over Taiwan, geography alone puts the Philippines in a highly vulnerable position, says ST's Raul Dancel.
GSS back in full force to woo shoppers with Covid-19 curbs eased
It will be held from Sept 9 to Oct 10, timed to coincide with the return of F1 race this year.
