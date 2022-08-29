Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 29

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Aug 29.

S'pore to launch new work pass to attract global top talent; $30k monthly pay among criteria

The monthly pay criterion is comparable to the top 5% of Employment Pass holders.

4 things to know about Singapore's work pass framework enhancements

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng announced four targeted enhancements to Singapore's work pass framework.

'I didn't stop to think': Man almost lost over $1m if not for bank's anti-scam team

"The scammers had Singaporean accents. It also seemed like they were authority figures I could trust. It was all very convincing."

Does 0% sugar level mean no sugar? New nutrition labels can sieve out 'hidden sugars' in drinks

Creamers, starch pearls or jellies contribute to the sugar content of the drink.

Many S'poreans not quite ready to stop wearing masks indoors

Some want to continue taking precautions to safeguard their own health.

Popular Thai YouTuber flees abroad after alleged $77 million forex scam

Natthamon Khongchak, better known as Nutty the YouTuber, claimed to be a successful forex trader.

Oh, how we suck at work appraisals

It's here again. The source of misery for everyone in the company: Appraisal time.

S'pore exploring restricting retail access to crypto: MAS chief Ravi Menon

The regulator is looking at making it harder for the public to buy crypto, but will not ban such trading activities.

Taiwan war: No easy choices for the Philippines

Should the United States and China come to blows over Taiwan, geography alone puts the Philippines in a highly vulnerable position, says ST's Raul Dancel.

GSS back in full force to woo shoppers with Covid-19 curbs eased

It will be held from Sept 9 to Oct 10, timed to coincide with the return of F1 race this year.

