Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 28, 2023

Singapore looking at ways to manage investments to safeguard economic resilience, national security

Singapore currently has relatively little restrictions on foreign investments except in a few sectors.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Is seafood from Japan safe to eat? Can salt protect against radiation?

Eating seafood from Japan as part of a balanced diet should not have significant risk, say experts.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore, Vietnam ink deals to broaden collaboration in green economy, innovation

PM Lee witnessed the signing of several MOUs while on a three-day official visit to Hanoi.

READ MORE HERE

OCBC restores all services after facing ‘network issues’ on Monday morning

Customers could not access services like mobile and online banking, PayNow, ATMs on Monday morning.

READ MORE HERE

Ng Kok Song questions Tan Kin Lian’s independence after Tan Cheng Bock endorsement

“There’s a danger that he’s going to be manipulated by those leaders of the opposition parties," Mr Ng said.

READ MORE HERE

Second man in a week found dead in waters at Keppel Bay, no foul play suspected

The body of a 24-year-old man was retrieved from the waters on Sunday.

READ MORE HERE

Two S’poreans admit role in illegal $2m sale of sonar that ended up with Myanmar Navy

The prosecution, which is seeking fines for all three parties, including a fine of over $1 million for the company.

READ MORE HERE

Heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints over long weekend and Sept school holidays

ICA said there were queues of up to three hours at peak periods during the June school holidays.

READ MORE HERE

askST Jobs: Feeling peer pressure to work overtime

Experts warn that normalising excessive overtime could backfire on the employer.

READ MORE HERE

Holiday home to hotel: S’pore couple turn Australian coastal home into Airbnb

The four-bedroom property is located in the coastal town of Mandurah, an hour's drive from Perth.

READ MORE HERE

