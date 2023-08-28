Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 28, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore looking at ways to manage investments to safeguard economic resilience, national security
Singapore currently has relatively little restrictions on foreign investments except in a few sectors.
askST: Is seafood from Japan safe to eat? Can salt protect against radiation?
Eating seafood from Japan as part of a balanced diet should not have significant risk, say experts.
S’pore, Vietnam ink deals to broaden collaboration in green economy, innovation
PM Lee witnessed the signing of several MOUs while on a three-day official visit to Hanoi.
OCBC restores all services after facing ‘network issues’ on Monday morning
Customers could not access services like mobile and online banking, PayNow, ATMs on Monday morning.
Ng Kok Song questions Tan Kin Lian’s independence after Tan Cheng Bock endorsement
“There’s a danger that he’s going to be manipulated by those leaders of the opposition parties," Mr Ng said.
Second man in a week found dead in waters at Keppel Bay, no foul play suspected
Two S’poreans admit role in illegal $2m sale of sonar that ended up with Myanmar Navy
The prosecution, which is seeking fines for all three parties, including a fine of over $1 million for the company.
Heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints over long weekend and Sept school holidays
ICA said there were queues of up to three hours at peak periods during the June school holidays.
askST Jobs: Feeling peer pressure to work overtime
Holiday home to hotel: S’pore couple turn Australian coastal home into Airbnb
The four-bedroom property is located in the coastal town of Mandurah, an hour's drive from Perth.