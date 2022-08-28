Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Aug 28.
US warships carrying out Taiwan Strait passage, first since Pelosi visit: US officials
S'pore housewife invested $300k after falling for slides on firm's rosy prospects
She sued the firm's directors to reclaim her money after realising she and her daughter had been tricked.
Orchard Towers beauty salons exploiting regulation loophole to run vice operations
Inside the units - each only about 9 sq m big - the so-called therapists offer sex and little else.
Heatwave, drought in China have far-reaching implications - and more problems lie ahead
Extreme weather and drought in much of southwest China has led to a hydropower crunch whose effects are felt across much of the country.
Holiday fun on a budget: 6 family activities for the September school holidays
From neighbourhood playgrounds to flatland skimboarding, here are some recently opened child-friendly attractions.
What a 100-year-old artist taught me about living
As Lim Tze Peng’s 101th birthday draws near, it is worth taking a look at his work and life and what it means for all of us.
Malaysia's apex court decries alleged leak of verdict on Najib's wife Rosmah
Police said the purported leaked judgment on Rosmah's case was only a research paper for the court, not the verdict.
S'pore's first cardinal keen to promote religious harmony in region
He wants to export the Republic's approach to dialogue between religions to the rest of the region.
Young talent command stage in President's Young Performers concert
This year's edition featured three soloists and the orchestra's new Associate Conductor Rodolfo Barraez.
Good food in an instant: S'pore food brands come up with ready-to-eat meals
The burgeoning demand for tasty ready-to-eat meals has spurred business owners to grow their offerings, with an eye on the world.