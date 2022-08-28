Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 28

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Aug 28.

US warships carrying out Taiwan Strait passage, first since Pelosi visit: US officials

US Navy cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam were carrying out the operation. 

READ MORE HERE

S'pore housewife invested $300k after falling for slides on firm's rosy prospects

She sued the firm's directors to reclaim her money after realising she and her daughter had been tricked.

READ MORE HERE

Orchard Towers beauty salons exploiting regulation loophole to run vice operations

Inside the units - each only about 9 sq m big - the so-called therapists offer sex and little else.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Heatwave, drought in China have far-reaching implications - and more problems lie ahead

Extreme weather and drought in much of southwest China has led to a hydropower crunch whose effects are felt across much of the country.

READ MORE HERE

Holiday fun on a budget: 6 family activities for the September school holidays

From neighbourhood playgrounds to flatland skimboarding, here are some recently opened child-friendly attractions.

READ MORE HERE

What a 100-year-old artist taught me about living

As Lim Tze Peng’s 101th birthday draws near, it is worth taking a look at his work and life and what it means for all of us.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's apex court decries alleged leak of verdict on Najib's wife Rosmah

Police said the purported leaked judgment on Rosmah's case was only a research paper for the court, not the verdict.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore's first cardinal keen to promote religious harmony in region

He wants to export the Republic's approach to dialogue between religions to the rest of the region.

READ MORE HERE

Young talent command stage in President's Young Performers concert

This year's edition featured three soloists and the orchestra's new Associate Conductor Rodolfo Barraez.

READ MORE HERE

Good food in an instant: S'pore food brands come up with ready-to-eat meals

The burgeoning demand for tasty ready-to-eat meals has spurred business owners to grow their offerings, with an eye on the world.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top