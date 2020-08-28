Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Aug 28.

Japan PM Abe resigns, says ill health might hinder decision-making

Mr Abe said his condition - ulcerative colitis - has become a situation where he does not know if he can live up to the confidence and expectations of citizens.

READ MORE HERE

Compulsory CareShield Life to start on Oct 1 for residents born in 1980 or later

Under the scheme, they will start paying annual premiums using their Medisave accounts on reaching their 30th birthday and stop paying at the age of 67.

READ MORE HERE

Wearing some types of masks may be worse than not wearing one at all: Study

Not all masks are created equal. Some offer a greater barrier against the spread of the virus than others, although none are 100 per cent effective, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

READ MORE HERE

Bulgari refutes Bellagraph Nova Group's claim that it is setting up 'luxurious anti-ageing' clinic at its Shanghai hotel

In an interview in June, the group's co-founder Terence Loh said the facility was set to launch at the end of this year under Novena Bellagraph Aesthetics.

READ MORE HERE

Former principal admits to molesting boys in his secondary school

The boys, who were between 13 and 15 years old at the time, were at-risk youths who had family problems.

READ MORE HERE

94 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 58 Sungei Tengah Lodge residents

There were four community cases and 10 imported ones.

READ MORE HERE

First China-bound flight takes off after new rules kick in requiring travellers to test negative for Covid-19

All 47 travellers on Air China Flight CA 768 at 4.18pm to Hangzhou had the necessary papers and no one was turned away from boarding.

READ MORE HERE

4,000 jobs in sustainability sector will include roles for PMETs, workers: MSE

This comes as Singapore looks to strengthen its waste management and recycling industry, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

READ MORE HERE

SIA plane among 8 Boeing 787 jets affected by structural issues

United Airlines and Air Canada are among other airlines affected by the issue.

READ MORE HERE

Trump accepts Republican nomination for president, attacks Biden while promising to rebuild US economy

“This election will decide whether we save the American dream or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny,” he said.

READ MORE HERE