Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Aug 28.
Japan PM Abe resigns, says ill health might hinder decision-making
Mr Abe said his condition - ulcerative colitis - has become a situation where he does not know if he can live up to the confidence and expectations of citizens.
Compulsory CareShield Life to start on Oct 1 for residents born in 1980 or later
Under the scheme, they will start paying annual premiums using their Medisave accounts on reaching their 30th birthday and stop paying at the age of 67.
Wearing some types of masks may be worse than not wearing one at all: Study
Not all masks are created equal. Some offer a greater barrier against the spread of the virus than others, although none are 100 per cent effective, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.
Bulgari refutes Bellagraph Nova Group's claim that it is setting up 'luxurious anti-ageing' clinic at its Shanghai hotel
In an interview in June, the group's co-founder Terence Loh said the facility was set to launch at the end of this year under Novena Bellagraph Aesthetics.
Former principal admits to molesting boys in his secondary school
The boys, who were between 13 and 15 years old at the time, were at-risk youths who had family problems.
94 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 58 Sungei Tengah Lodge residents
There were four community cases and 10 imported ones.
First China-bound flight takes off after new rules kick in requiring travellers to test negative for Covid-19
All 47 travellers on Air China Flight CA 768 at 4.18pm to Hangzhou had the necessary papers and no one was turned away from boarding.
4,000 jobs in sustainability sector will include roles for PMETs, workers: MSE
This comes as Singapore looks to strengthen its waste management and recycling industry, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.
SIA plane among 8 Boeing 787 jets affected by structural issues
United Airlines and Air Canada are among other airlines affected by the issue.
Trump accepts Republican nomination for president, attacks Biden while promising to rebuild US economy
“This election will decide whether we save the American dream or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny,” he said.