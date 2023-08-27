Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 27, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Tipsy Collective co-founder Derek Ong dies at age 35

He died on Saturday, according to an online memorial put up by funeral parlour Green Pastures.

Tan Cheng Bock endorses Tan Kin Lian’s presidential bid

Former presidential candidate Tan Jee Say also turned up.

Opposition politicians backing Tan Kin Lian ‘dishonour the presidency’: Ng Kok Song

“We must prevent the presidency from being manipulated by any political party,” he said.

Billion-dollar money laundering case: How criminals hide illicit gains using crypto

Criminals typically use channels with weak or non-existent know-your-customer checks and controls.

HDB flats’ new classification – Standard, Plus, Prime – could raise resale demand

The new framework may better reflect the intrinsic value of flats outside the city centre, said the writer.

300 million smokers and counting: Why China just can’t kick its cigarette habit

Smoking is socially acceptable and driven by cheap cigarettes, lack of public education and protection of Big Tobacco.

Greater Jakarta LRT to serve passengers from Aug 28

The automated, driverless train system is expected to transport around 500,000 passengers a day.

Qantas’ record profits stoke flood of criticism over bad service

The airline is accused of “unconscionable conduct”, with a reputation for poor service and high ticket prices.

Temasek Poly team set to race model car in hydrogen-powered rally in Las Vegas

This is Singapore’s debut at the Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix, which will also be hosted in the Republic in 2024.

Commentary: Accepting the many versions of ourselves

As middle age deepens, we acknowledge that hair might fall, jobs might be lost and we’re imperfect, said the writer.

