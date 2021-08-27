Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Aug 27.

Thomson-East Coast Line stage two opens on Aug 28, trains to arrive every five minutes at peak hours

The new stretch connects Springleaf, Lentor, Mayflower, Bright Hill, Upper Thomson and Caldecott stations.

Covid-19 rapid test kits to be distributed to all households in Singapore

Distribution via SingPost will be from Saturday to Sept 27 as people are urged to play a bigger role in managing the pandemic.

120 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, 47 from Bugis Junction cluster

Among the cases are three seniors aged above 70 who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, MOH said.

Business as usual at Toa Payoh, Punggol bus interchanges after being named as Covid-19 clusters

Experts said commuters need not be concerned if they have visited these places, and should just monitor their health.

Malaysia's new Cabinet: PM Ismail retains 4 senior ministers, names Khairy health minister

He left deputy premiership post empty, taking a leaf out of predecessor Muhyiddin's book.

Changi Airport Terminal 1 and 3 to reopen to the public from Sept 1

Extra precautions are now in place to segregate arriving travellers from the public.

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to avenge Afghan attack after 85 killed

The attack outside Kabul airport killed 13 US soldiers, as well as 72 Afghans.

Yale-NUS to stop taking in students, NUS plans to set up new liberal arts college

The 240 freshmen who enrolled at Yale-NUS earlier this month will be its final cohort of students.

Used cars assume shine with tight COE supply

The average monthly transactions from January to July was 8,009 - up from 6,706 last year and 7,693 in 2019.

Sporting Life: Grand Slam immortality beckons Djokovic at the US Open

The Serb has won eight of the last 12 Majors and arrives in New York chasing history, writes Rohit Brijnath.

