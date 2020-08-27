Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Aug 27.

Minimum salary for Employment Pass to rise to $4,500, from $3,900

The qualifying salaries for older and more experienced candidates in their 40s will also be raised.

NTUC to set up task force to look at better protection for local PMEs

Its aims are to engage PMEs and employers to come up with recommendations on government policy, best practices for companies and training.

MOT to consider turning underused road lanes into cycling or bus lanes, says Ong Ye Kung

There may also be scope to pedestrianise certain roads, said the Transport Minister.

77 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

They included two community cases, both Singaporeans, and five imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Senior Counsel Harry Elias, who founded Law Society's Criminal Legal Aid Scheme, dies at age 83

His wife Thelma, 73, said he had a long illness and died in hospital.

About 80 disputes over mask-wearing on public transport since April, 40 people fined

Mask-wearing in public was made compulsory on April 14, and failing to do so may result in a $300 fine for the first offence.

Teacher who took drugs sentenced to 9 months' jail

Christopher David Burge, who had taught in Singapore for more than 30 years, had pleaded guilty to consuming methamphetamine.

Elderly man charged over Bendemeer Road stabbing

The 73-year-old who allegedly attacked a father-and-son pair on Tuesday has been charged with two counts of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a knife.

New Zealand mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant given life in prison for ‘wicked’ crimes

This is the first time such a sentence has been handed down in the country.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos becomes first person ever worth US$200 billion

His net worth eclipsed US$200 billion (S$273 billion) on Wednesday (Aug 26) as shares of Amazon climbed to a record.

