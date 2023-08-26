Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 26, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Stay vigilant in guarding against scams linked to presidential election: Police

The Elections Department on Friday also cautioned the public to be wary of webpages containing clickable links that purport to be from it. 

READ MORE HERE

Ng Kok Song won’t accept donations from political parties, wants to rally people to social causes

The former GIC chief investment officer is also not accepting donations from business groups.

READ MORE HERE

No one can fool me on any matter to do with govt finances: Tharman

He pointed to the time he spent as finance minister from 2007 to 2015.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
New curriculum for mother tongue languages for Primary 1 pupils in 2024

Animated videos, online games and augmented reality will be featured more prominently.

READ MORE HERE

How hot and dry will Singapore be with onset of El Nino, especially with climate change?

An expert expects El Nino to peak in mid-September, with dry conditions possibly extending to January or February 2024.

READ MORE HERE

Silver business: Inspired by their loved ones, they started companies helping the elderly

Meet three home-grown entrepreneurs who are tapping the burgeoning silver economy driven by fast-ageing countries like Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Woman fined after leaving domestic helper stranded in Batam, more than 1,000km away from home

Hong Xuanyu told the maid that she would be sending her home to Surabaya for a purported holiday and the journey would be made via Batam.

READ MORE HERE

When boss wants you to have more babies: Trip.com co-founder wants to boost China’s fertility rate

The travel platform’s staff enjoy family-friendly benefits, including getting cash every year for each child they have – up to the age of five.

READ MORE HERE

Thaksin’s homecoming, Pheu Thai’s return to power will come at a price

Whether or not Pheu Thai cuts a deal with military-backed parties, it will likely have to yield some power in the unlikely alliance, analysts tell Tan Tam Mei.

READ MORE HERE

Saying I do at a karaoke lounge: Couples get creative with quirky weddings and proposals

There is a growing trend of couples shunning the traditional big hotel banquet for more quirky, casual and economical options. 

READ MORE HERE

