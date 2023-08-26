Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 26, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Stay vigilant in guarding against scams linked to presidential election: Police
The Elections Department on Friday also cautioned the public to be wary of webpages containing clickable links that purport to be from it.
Ng Kok Song won’t accept donations from political parties, wants to rally people to social causes
The former GIC chief investment officer is also not accepting donations from business groups.
No one can fool me on any matter to do with govt finances: Tharman
New curriculum for mother tongue languages for Primary 1 pupils in 2024
Animated videos, online games and augmented reality will be featured more prominently.
How hot and dry will Singapore be with onset of El Nino, especially with climate change?
An expert expects El Nino to peak in mid-September, with dry conditions possibly extending to January or February 2024.
Silver business: Inspired by their loved ones, they started companies helping the elderly
Meet three home-grown entrepreneurs who are tapping the burgeoning silver economy driven by fast-ageing countries like Singapore.
Woman fined after leaving domestic helper stranded in Batam, more than 1,000km away from home
Hong Xuanyu told the maid that she would be sending her home to Surabaya for a purported holiday and the journey would be made via Batam.
When boss wants you to have more babies: Trip.com co-founder wants to boost China’s fertility rate
The travel platform’s staff enjoy family-friendly benefits, including getting cash every year for each child they have – up to the age of five.
Thaksin’s homecoming, Pheu Thai’s return to power will come at a price
Whether or not Pheu Thai cuts a deal with military-backed parties, it will likely have to yield some power in the unlikely alliance, analysts tell Tan Tam Mei.
Saying I do at a karaoke lounge: Couples get creative with quirky weddings and proposals
There is a growing trend of couples shunning the traditional big hotel banquet for more quirky, casual and economical options.