Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 26

Updated
Published
15 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Aug 26.

About 1.2m S'porean households to receive one-off $100 utilities credit by next month

All households with at least one Singapore citizen and living in a residential property here are eligible.

Cohesion, trust key for S'pore to succeed amid more uncertain geopolitics: Vivian Balakrishnan

The country needs to now double down on its competitive advantages - cohesion and trust - in order to remain successful.

Police warn of property agent scam after close to 1,000 people lose $3.9m

Scammers posing as property agents ask victims for payment to secure rental of a unit before viewing the property.

'I gave my all': Loh Kean Yew knocked out of World Championships

Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn had also beaten him at the SEA Games final in May. 

Last four of 11 Bar exam cheats withdraw applications to be admitted as lawyers

Each of the four gave an undertaking not to bring a fresh application for admission to the Bar for periods ranging from nine months to three years.

Malaysia's Budget 2023 to be tabled on Oct 7, paving way for polls

The decision was made at a Cabinet meeting on Friday morning, sources told ST.

Consumer demand for gold in South-east Asia strong due to uncertain global outlook

In Singapore, the demand went up by 43%, from 2.7 tonnes in Q2 of 2021 to 3.8 tonnes in Q2 of this year.

New heritage gallery and spice gallery open in Fort Canning Park

The heritage gallery is a good starting point for visitors to understand the park's history and context, said NParks.

'Table tennis is like war: If you're not dead, that means I am,' says Feng Tianwei

She speaks to The Straits Times about hard work, loneliness, injury and the connection with her bats.

Sculpting a new brand for Singapore: The creative minds behind Here Is SG

Three artists from different disciplines have collaborated on Here Is SG, an artwork in the Marina Bay district that reflects on what makes this city-state unique.

