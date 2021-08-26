Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Aug 26.

5 BTO projects in Bukit Batok, Clementi, Bukit Panjang and Woodlands face further delays as contractor goes bust

Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok and Marsiling Grove in Woodlands are among the projects that are affected.

READ MORE HERE

Connect @ Changi converted into Covid-19 community care facility

The facility is located at Hall 7 and 8 of the Singapore Expo.

READ MORE HERE

NTUC calls for unemployment support for PMEs beyond current grants

PMEs are worried about job security, and require greater support in employment and training opportunities, said NTUC's assistant secretary-general.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

70-year-old doc among 10 men charged with molestation in unrelated cases

Chua Kee Loi is accused of touching a patient's breast over her clothing at a Yishun clinic on Aug 5 last year.

READ MORE HERE

Free masks out of stock by noon at some locations, Temasek Foundation says sufficient supplies available

Temasek Foundation said there is sufficient stock available and residents can visit other collection points.

READ MORE HERE

112 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 40 linked to Bugis Junction cluster

The cluster at Bugis Junction has a total of 101 cases.

READ MORE HERE

Man photographed as naked baby on Nirvana album cover sues for 'sexual exploitation'

Spencer Elden alleges he has suffered lifelong damage from the image used on the 1991 Nevermind album.

READ MORE HERE

Cotton totes that replace plastic bags now an environmental issue

An organic cotton tote must be used 20,000 times to offset its production impact - or daily use for 54 years.

READ MORE HERE

More people get hooked on knitting

Knitting and crochet are becoming big because of the pandemic and also because of their therapeutic effects.

READ MORE HERE

What is the ISIS threat in Afghanistan?

After the Taleban's lightning takeover of Afghanistan, a number of militant groups congratulated them - but not ISIS.

READ MORE HERE