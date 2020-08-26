Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Aug 26.

Minimum salaries for Employment Pass and S Pass holders to be raised

This is part of adjustments to reflect the labour market conditions owing to Covid-19, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo.

Axington calls for trading halt after ex-US ambassador to S'pore quits board; company linked to group in Newcastle bid

Axington is also due to respond to the call by Singapore Exchange's regulatory arm that investigations should be undertaken, where necessary, on the suitability of its professional advisory services firm's board of directors.

Over 6,300 jobs, training roles on offer in manufacturing sector, 4 in 5 are for PMETs: MOM

Jobs made up slightly more than half of the roles, with 2,400 for PMETs and 800 for non-PMETs.

Travellers from South Korea to serve 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities from Aug 29

The change comes amid news from South Korea of clusters of Covid-19 infections at workplaces, after outbreaks at places of worship.

60 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore

They included three community cases, comprising one Singaporean and two work pass holders.

Kidney disease patient died after artery, vein accidentally punctured during dialysis procedure

This is believed to be the first case of death of its kind here.

China-bound flight passengers turn up at Jurong centre for compulsory Covid-19 testing

An urgent e-mail sent by Scoot on Tuesday afternoon to passengers who are due to be on the flight alerted them to the requirements.

One of 2 hosts fined $4,000 over unlawful gathering in Compassvale Crescent flat

Lawyers for Cassie Ong Shi Hong said in mitigation that her prospective employer in the childcare sector has since withdrawn its job offer following media coverage of the case.

Gojek GM announces bid for S'pore Athletics' presidency

He will lead a slate of nine, which includes former national sprinter Gary Yeo, pledging to restore cohesion in the fraternity.

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, KFC tells customers to hold off on the 'Finger Lickin' for now

KFC said the slogan "doesn't feel quite right" in an era when face masks and hand-washing have become the norm.

