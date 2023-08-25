Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 25, 2023

Updated
Published
59 min ago

Billion-dollar money laundering case: What will happen to cars, bags and watches seized by police?

Lawyers and luxury goods dealers shed light on the legal procedures and the care needed for the items confiscated, which include expensive bottles of wine.

Changi Airport trials fully automated aerobridge docking to improve safety and efficiency

The trial will involve certain flights from Scoot, Bangkok Airways and KLM.

New polling arrangement at nursing homes reduces hassle for elderly, homes

Having polling arrangements on-site will make it easier for many, who are less mobile.

From the 45th president to prisoner 01135809: Trump’s arrests divide America

Democratic Party strategists were careful to not make a martyr of Donald Trump.

Fatburger, Buttrmilk outlets shutter as franchise operator Deelish Brands closes

Deelish, which also ran brands such pizza restaurant 800 Degrees, operated more than 10 outlets in total.

Lo & Behold to turn former school site into home for Singaporean brands

Get a peek at the exclusive new offerings from upcoming top tenants.

Orchard Road fatal brawl: One more man charged with rioting while armed

More than 10 men have been charged over their alleged roles in the brawl.

Indonesian ministry shuts down 4 factories, will spray mist to reduce air pollution

Four companies alleged to be running activities that caused major pollution were ordered to stop operations.

20 months’ jail for maid who stole over $42,000 in cash, valuables from retiree

Alpiah was caught after her employer found out she had made plans to fly from Batam to Jakarta.

Shazza is latest Singaporean female singer to appear on New York’s Times Square billboard

She is part of Spotify’s Equal campaign, which aims to highlight women on its platform.

