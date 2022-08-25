Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Aug 25.

Critical for S'pore to unlock 'longevity dividend' as people live longer: DPM Heng

The number of elderly people living alone has doubled to more than 60,000 in the past decade, compared to over 30,000 in 2012.

READ MORE HERE

F1's return boosts S'pore's Mice industry, heavy-hitting events returning around race period

They include the Milken Institute Asia Summit and Forbes Global CEO Conference.

READ MORE HERE

'I will end your life right now': Student who threatened staff disciplined, says St Andrew's Secondary

The student was seen confronting a man in what looked like a classroom, as other students watched on.

READ MORE HERE

Companies play the most important role in hiring people with disabilities: Lawrence Wong

Businesses must see it in their interest to hire people with disabilities, and should not do so out of charity, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Taiwan proposes 14% jump in defence spending, to deploy drone systems after rock-throwing video

The video has received millions of views on Chinese social media with users making fun of it.

READ MORE HERE

Public database on companies' safety records expanded to let developers choose better contractors

The CheckSafe database now includes information on companies from sectors, such as transportation, food services and education.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's ex-PM Najib may end up serving only 8 years in prison, lawyers say

The veteran politician returned to court on Thursday morning for a hearing on another RM2.28 billion 1MDB embezzlement trial.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore faces new challenges in regulating crypto

Regulators must balance between tightening the rules for service providers and avoiding over-regulation.

READ MORE HERE

Time to consider a four-plus-one day work week?

One day a week could be set aside for training and reskilling – a win for both workers and firms, writes Singapore editor Zakir Hussain.

READ MORE HERE

Edible skincare: Do these next-generation products live up to the hype?

They range from bird’s nest popsicles to biotin gummies, promising everything from porcelain skin to stronger nails. 

READ MORE HERE

