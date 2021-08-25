Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Aug 25.

Career conversion schemes help over 3,000 workers in tourism and lifestyle service sector pick up digital skills

Companies in the sector have had to accelerate digitalisation plans and redesign job scopes due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SBS Transit bus driver arrested after female pedestrian, 46, dies in Ang Mo Kio accident

The victim was trapped under the rear wheel of the bus and extricated by SCDF using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Free home delivery for first-time TraceTogether token users; more vending machines at malls and CCs

Manned booths will be scaled back, but will remain in areas with a higher concentration of seniors who may require more assistance.

118 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 26 linked to North Coast Lodge dorm cluster; 29 are unlinked new

MOH said 29 of the new cases are unlinked.

BHG store in Bugis Junction closed for cleaning after staff member gets Covid-19

The BHG department store will reopen on Aug 26 after two days of cleaning and disinfecting works.

S'pore must chart own path in reopening, living with Covid-19: Lawrence Wong

The overriding objective is "as little death and damage as possible" while resuming most of our normal lives, said Mr Wong.

Paralympics: Swimmer Yip Pin Xiu wins 100m backstroke (S2) for S'pore's first gold in Tokyo

This is her fourth gold at the Paralympics, after her first at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Fall in value of expat pay packages in S'pore in 2020, with reduced benefits and salaries

The average pay package for a mid-level expatriate here last year was US$225,171 (S$305,400).

Malaysia's new PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob offers rivals reforms in return for support

Anwar Ibrahim said they discussed steps to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic and reducing the political temperature.

6 years' jail for 77-year-old man who misappropriated more than $4.7 million

He used the funds to feed overseas investments which turned out to be scams.

