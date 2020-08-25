Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Aug 25.

7,500 jobs and 1,600 training opportunities in healthcare sector to be created by end-2021

Most of these positions are suitable for fresh graduates entering the workforce and mid-career job seekers - with or without a background in healthcare.

READ MORE HERE

Visitors from NZ, Brunei must use TraceTogether app in S'pore, keep it for 2 weeks after departure

This is to facilitate contact tracing should they test positive for Covid-19 during their stay here and within two weeks of their departure.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 outbreak in South Korea Starbucks cafe spared employees who wore masks

More than two dozen patrons tested positive after a woman with Covid-19 visited the cafe, but the four face mask-wearing employees escaped infection.

READ MORE HERE

Female motorcyclist found injured on road could have hit road pylons: Coroner's inquiry

Nurse Fadhilah Mohamed Hussain was found lying on the road on Jan 14, about a month before her wedding.

READ MORE HERE

31 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore in five-month low

There were no community cases, but one imported.

READ MORE HERE

Scoot sends e-mail on Covid-19 travel requirements for Guangzhou passengers to other customers

Scoot said it is investigating the matter and there was no data breach or leak of personal information.

READ MORE HERE

MOH to keep S'pore well-resourced to treat Covid-19 patients, deal with sudden surges

The ministry will also tap data and technology to improve the country's ability to respond quickly to evolving situations and contain outbreaks.

READ MORE HERE

Finance professionals say S'pore firms face cash flow problems from Covid-19 demand hit

The key issue is a collapse in customer demand for many organisations, said the head of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Dutch, Belgian patients reinfected with coronavirus: Media

The news follows a report by Hong Kong researchers about a man there who had been reinfected four and a half months after being declared recovered.

READ MORE HERE

Jayley Woo, Dasmond Koh pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang for his 30th birthday

"Time flies. Although fate only allowed us to brush past each other, but we loved deeply," his girlfriend, local actress Jayley Woo, said on Instagram.

READ MORE HERE