Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 24, 2023

Skate, surf, ski and snowboard in Orchard Road from Oct 28
It boasts the world’s first hybrid skate bowl, as well as facilities for both beginners and seasoned riders to learn and train for surfing and winter sports. Bookings are open.
ELD apologises after 9,822 Tanjong Pagar GRC voters get 2 poll cards due to printer error
Candidates reminded not to mislead public on president's role after Tan Kin Lian's script edit remarks
ELD and IMDA have pointed out inaccuracies in Mr Tan’s original candidate broadcast script.
Drinks stall worker surprised by pineapple from Tharman
Ng Kok Song not accepting donations, funds presidential campaign from personal savings
The presidential candidate has suggested that well-wishers donate to charitable causes instead.
School bus fares set to rise again in 2024 to cover rising costs: MOE
MOE is allowing operators to increase the pricing cap of school bus fares under existing contracts by up to 13 per cent.
Japan releases Fukushima water into the ocean, prompting criticism, seafood bans
The move was approved two years ago by the Japanese government and greenlighted by the UN nuclear watchdog in July.
Prigozhin plane crash: Villagers hear bang, then see plane plummet to ground
A Telegram channel linked to his Wagner mercenary group, Grey Zone, pronounced him dead.
‘We’re more resilient’: China’s sudden ban on Taiwan’s prized mangoes has limited impact
China’s customs authority suspended mango imports from the island on Monday, citing pest concerns.
Maid jailed after stealing more than $160,000 from 94-year-old man
Siti Nuryanti took the elderly man's bank card on multiple occasions to withdraw $48,400 without his knowledge.