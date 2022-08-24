Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Aug 24.
From Monday, masks not needed except on public transport and in hospitals, clinics
Can a taxi driver ask me to mask up? Do I need to wear a mask at a concert?
Booster shots to be offered to kids aged five to 11
Vaccination recommendations for children aged between six months and five years old are expected soon.
Masks optional on taxis and in most indoor settings from Monday: 7 things you need to know
S'pore must prepare for year-end Covid-19 wave possibly caused by variant of concern
The next big wave will likely be a wave of reinfections, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.
Body of Bangladeshi worker who fell into sea at Tuas shipyard found
Keppel Shipyard is providing assistance to the family of the 38-year-old worker and is working closely with the authorities.
No VIP treatment for ex-PM Najib, says Malaysia Prisons Department
Rumours about his supposed VIP treatment during his 12-year jail term had gone viral on social media.
Former Malaysia PM Najib pens farewell note to family before jail term
"All these challenges which bore fruit brought a smile to my face, while some did not, but it was all a big sacrifice with years and time passing by," he wrote in a Facebook post.
Thailand's PM Prayut to stop duties while awaiting court verdict on eight-year term limit
Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan will serve as caretaker PM in the interim.
Autism advocates hope for more diverse representation beyond Extraordinary Attorney Woo
After the success of the Netflix K-drama and Channel 8 series Your World In Mine, caregivers welcome such efforts but say there is more to autism than what is shown on-screen.