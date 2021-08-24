Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Aug 24.
More rain in western Singapore in 3 hours on Tuesday than monthly average for country
Bukit Panjang Road rainfall station recorded the heaviest rainfall of 159.8mm from 7.50am to 10.40am.
US offers to host Apec meeting in 2023: Kamala Harris
The move recognises the large and dynamic market of South-east Asia and its importance to America.
S'pore can be US' natural partner to strengthen supply chain resilience, regional engagement: Gan Kim Yong
Trust, diversity and connectivity are strong reasons why the two countries can continue to work together, he said.
111 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases; 24 linked to North Coast Lodge dorm cluster
MOH said 33 of the new cases were unlinked.
All 62 Covid-19 cases in North Coast Lodge fully vaccinated; first 3 cases identified through wastewater surveillance
The first three cases were detected through rostered routine testing and wastewater surveillance.
Fireball erupts from manhole at multi-storey carpark in Bukit Batok West
The SCDF said the incident did not lead to a fire and no one was injured.
River Valley High School student remanded one week by police after psychiatric assessment
The police will make arrangements for his family to speak to him.
IMH study points to likely increase in mental health issues in S'pore amid Covid-19
About 13 per cent of over 1,000 study participants reported symptoms of anxiety or depression during the pandemic.
Logistics worker, 74, dies after falling off elevated platform at loading bay in Century Square mall
The man was pulling a hand trolley backwards in the loading bay when he fell off the platform next to a ramp.
Paralympics: Get to know Team Singapore's representatives in Tokyo
The Republic will be represented by 10 athletes at the Paralympics, which begin in Tokyo on Tuesday evening.