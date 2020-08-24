Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Aug 24.

Jobs still top priority for next few years, says President Halimah at Parliament opening

Keeping people in work is the best way to help them take care of their families and keep their skills current until the economy improves, she said.

READ MORE HERE

More social support will be given to S'poreans amid greater uncertainty and disruption: Halimah

Singaporeans will receive more support at each stage in life, as part of a shift in the Government's social policy after the Covid-19 crisis, said President Halimah Yacob.

READ MORE HERE

Opening of 14th Parliament: MPs should debate robustly without being fractious, says Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Regardless of their political stripes, MPs should not forget that they are working towards a common purpose, says newly re-elected Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.

READ MORE HERE

Govt will address S'poreans' anxiety over competition for jobs from foreigners: President Halimah



President Halimah Yacob on Monday acknowledged the growing anxiety over competition for jobs from foreigners, and said the Government will address these concerns.

READ MORE HERE

51 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore

The one community case is a Singaporean. The seven imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Axington shares tumble 20% after Loh cousins' firm admits to doctoring Obama photo

Axington had jumped to a year-high of 26.5 cents last week after Bellagraph Nova Group said that it had held talks with EPL club Newcastle United over a possible takeover bid.

READ MORE HERE

Man behind firm that invented thumb drive fined $80k for failing to announce transactions

Despite being involved in payments that amounted to over US$10.5 million, Henry Tan failed to disclose the transactions.

READ MORE HERE

Tourist hot spot Bali to stay closed to foreign visitors for rest of 2020

The local government will focus on increasing the number of domestic visitors to help the tourism industry and economy recover, the Bali governor said.

READ MORE HERE

ST Run goes virtual with 17.5km and 175km races, registration opens

Participants to run a race at their own pace and in their own space. Find out how you can register.

READ MORE HERE

Burger chain Shake Shack to open its fourth outlet, this time in Suntec City

It will be located on the ground floor in the West Wing near the convention centre.

READ MORE HERE