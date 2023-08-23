Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 23, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter
Singapore core inflation drops for third straight month to 3.8% with more easing expected
Core inflation dropped to 3.8 per cent year on year in July, from 4.2 per cent in June.
Accused in billion-dollar money laundering case may be part of syndicate: DPP
One accused, Su Baolin, was denied bail because of a risk of contamination of evidence and collusion.
Environment Building on lockdown due to ‘security situation’
A video showed groups of people leaving the building, with at least two police vehicles seen at the driveway.
COEs for bigger cars reach new highs, Open category premium rises to $131,000
Category B COE finished at $129,890, up from the previous high of $126,889 two weeks ago.
Close to 5km of streets in places like Ang Mo Kio, Tampines to get pedestrian-friendly features
Roads in Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok West, Tampines, Toa Payoh and West Coast will be retooled by 2025.
More than half of 6,649 registered overseas voters to try new postal voting for presidential election
Voters’ envelopes must be postmarked before Sept 1 and reach the custody of the Returning Officer in S'pore by Sept 11.
Presidential candidate broadcasts to air on Aug 24 and Aug 30 evenings
The candidates can deliver their messages in all or any of the four official languages, and the content must be the same.
Shanti Pereira breaks Singapore record, qualifies for 200m semis at World Athletics Championships
She ran 22.57 seconds in her heats, finishing just behind Jamaica’s defending champion Shericka Jackson (22.51sec).
New contractor appointed for Punggol BTO project after HDB axes previous one over poor progress
All six blocks are expected to be ready between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025.