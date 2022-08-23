Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 23

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Aug 23.

Najib to serve jail sentence after failing to overturn final 1MDB appeal

The former Malaysia premier was also fined RM210 million by the High Court.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore core inflation hits 13-year high of 4.8% in July, overall inflation reaches 7%

Core inflation surged because of stronger increases in the prices of food, as well as electricity and gas.

READ MORE HERE

Search for worker ongoing after shore crane topples at Keppel shipyard in Tuas

The 38-year-old Bangladeshi worker was on the pier at Keppel Shipyard where the crane had toppled.

READ MORE HERE

Google opens 3rd data centre, deepens commitment in S'pore

The centre brings Google's total investments in such facilities here to US$850 million (S$1.19 billion).

READ MORE HERE

Japan set to allow more tourists to enter, ease Covid-19 test rule

Travellers currently need to submit negative results of a PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure to Japan.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia hopes to revive KL-Singapore high-speed rail project, says PM Ismail

The HSR project was suspended at Malaysia's request in 2018; it was then terminated.

READ MORE HERE

Woman allegedly told victim not to sit beside her on bus, then hurled racial insult

The case was adjourned for a pre-trial conference on Oct 5.

READ MORE HERE

'At age 8, she struggled with talking to new people': Parents, experts look forward to mask rules easing

At the National Day Rally on Sunday, it was announced that the Government will further relax rules around the wearing of face masks in public, including in schools.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Is it safe to click on a link sent by entities on the anti-SMS spoofing registry?

Getting listed on an anti-spoofing registry may soon be mandatory for organisations that use SMS sender IDs.

READ MORE HERE

Face blindness due to a deficit in brain processes

People with prosopagnosia have to adapt to other ways to recognise people, such as by their voice or  hairstyle or the way they walk.

READ MORE HERE

