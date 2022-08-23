Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Aug 23.
Najib to serve jail sentence after failing to overturn final 1MDB appeal
S'pore core inflation hits 13-year high of 4.8% in July, overall inflation reaches 7%
Core inflation surged because of stronger increases in the prices of food, as well as electricity and gas.
Search for worker ongoing after shore crane topples at Keppel shipyard in Tuas
The 38-year-old Bangladeshi worker was on the pier at Keppel Shipyard where the crane had toppled.
Google opens 3rd data centre, deepens commitment in S'pore
The centre brings Google's total investments in such facilities here to US$850 million (S$1.19 billion).
Japan set to allow more tourists to enter, ease Covid-19 test rule
Travellers currently need to submit negative results of a PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure to Japan.
Malaysia hopes to revive KL-Singapore high-speed rail project, says PM Ismail
Woman allegedly told victim not to sit beside her on bus, then hurled racial insult
'At age 8, she struggled with talking to new people': Parents, experts look forward to mask rules easing
At the National Day Rally on Sunday, it was announced that the Government will further relax rules around the wearing of face masks in public, including in schools.
askST: Is it safe to click on a link sent by entities on the anti-SMS spoofing registry?
Getting listed on an anti-spoofing registry may soon be mandatory for organisations that use SMS sender IDs.
Face blindness due to a deficit in brain processes
People with prosopagnosia have to adapt to other ways to recognise people, such as by their voice or hairstyle or the way they walk.