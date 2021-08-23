Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Aug 23.
PM Lee Hsien Loong, US Vice-President Kamala Harris hail robust, enduring S'pore-US partnership
They also expressed their shared support for a stable, rules-based international order in the region.
Singapore offers A330 tanker aircraft to help US airlift evacuees from Afghanistan: PM Lee
He said this during a press conference at the Istana with US Vice-President Kamala Harris, who is in Singapore till Tuesday.
S’pore employers may ask staff who choose not to be vaccinated to pay for regular Covid-19 testing
Employers may also exclude such staff from medical benefits linked to Covid-19.
MOH to track sale of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccination slots, take action if needed
MOH said it "will proceed to take enforcement action where warranted".
Malaysia's Ismail Sabri Yaakob clocks in for first day of work as prime minister
He also made his first official visit as premier to Kedah, to check on several flood-hit areas.
PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 29
The speech will look at measures to lift the incomes of Singaporeans as well as ways to ensure fair hiring.
JTC building, where concrete block fell off a roof, and three nearby buildings found to be structurally safe
Rectification works are still ongoing and some tenants in the affected wing are still unable to return to their units.
Mental wellness task force offers 3 recommendations to tackle Covid-19's impact on S'poreans
They are a national strategy, a one-stop online resource portal, and a national competency training framework.
3 Singaporeans jailed for role in corruption case linked to Indonesian embassy's labour attache
Most of the offences involved bribing the embassy staff to get accreditation to sell performance bonds for hiring maids.
Merlion statue to undergo cleaning and maintenance
The icon in Merlion Park will be covered in hoardings from Aug 26 to 28.