Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 22, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Ng Kok Song, Tharman, Tan Kin Lian officially in three-way race in presidential election
‘I am standing for president to protect three treasures’: Ng Kok Song
They are Singapore’s reserves, good public administration and social stability, he said.
Tharman looks forward to ‘dignified, honourable’ presidential contest uniting S’poreans
He noted that Singapore is entering a very different future - one that is more challenging and complex.
Tan Kin Lian calls on Singaporeans to elect a ‘truly independent’ president
He said he will use the influence of the president’s office to make life better for the people.
Nomination Day recap: 3 to run for S’pore president
Public reminded to avoid publishing, reposting election surveys, ads: ELD
Paid online advertising is allowed only for candidates, their election agents, and authorised people.
Former Thai PM Thaksin returns from exile, to shouts of ‘I love you’ - and 8 years in prison
His private jet, which flew from Singapore, landed at Don Mueang International Airport at 9am.
Orchard Road brawl: Man charged with murder; 7 more charged over role in incident
Why the new HDB classification reflects S’pore’s public housing landscape better
The move will be far-reaching in recalibrating Singapore’s public housing approach for a country that has now reached developed country status, says the writer.
The Bottom Line: How often should you clean your water bottle?
The material, type of lid and design of a reusable bottle affect how much bacteria is lurking in it.