Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 22, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Ng Kok Song, Tharman, Tan Kin Lian officially in three-way race in presidential election

They can now begin campaigning officially.

READ MORE HERE

‘I am standing for president to protect three treasures’: Ng Kok Song

They are Singapore’s reserves, good public administration and social stability, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Tharman looks forward to ‘dignified, honourable’ presidential contest uniting S’poreans

He noted that Singapore is entering a very different future - one that is more challenging and complex.

READ MORE HERE

Tan Kin Lian calls on Singaporeans to elect a ‘truly independent’ president

He said he will use the influence of the president’s office to make life better for the people.

READ MORE HERE

Nomination Day recap: 3 to run for S’pore president

Singapore will head to the polls on Sept 1 to elect its ninth president.

READ MORE HERE

Public reminded to avoid publishing, reposting election surveys, ads: ELD

Paid online advertising is allowed only for candidates, their election agents, and authorised people.

READ MORE HERE

Former Thai PM Thaksin returns from exile, to shouts of ‘I love you’ - and 8 years in prison

His private jet, which flew from Singapore, landed at Don Mueang International Airport at 9am. 

READ MORE HERE

Orchard Road brawl: Man charged with murder; 7 more charged over role in incident

The next hearing date for the eight men charged on Tuesday is Aug 29.

READ MORE HERE

Why the new HDB classification reflects S’pore’s public housing landscape better

The move will be far-reaching in recalibrating Singapore’s public housing approach for a country that has now reached developed country status, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

The Bottom Line: How often should you clean your water bottle?

The material, type of lid and design of a reusable bottle affect how much bacteria is lurking in it.

READ MORE HERE

